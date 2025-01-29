Natalie Joy, Wife of Nick Viall, Reveals That She’s ‘Actively …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall shared some devastating news with their podcast listeners today.

In a candid and very emotional conversation, the former Bachelor star and his wife revealed that Natalie was “actively miscarrying” while recording the episode.

Natalie described the loss of her second child as “the biggest heartbreak” of her life.

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend the premiere of Amazon’s “The Tomorrow War” at Banc of California Stadium on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Natalie and Nick Open Up

Joy and Viall got married in 2024. That same year, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named River.

River is now 11 months old, and Natalie is facing the challenge of raising a very young child while mourning the loss of her pregnancy.

“It sucks because I have to be so alive for River,” she explained. “I have to be silly and goofy and funny and play with her.

In this image released on May 17, Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Then, I have this overwhelming guilt that when I’m with [my husband], I can’t also do that. I’m sad that the only version [he gets] right now is this broken person,” she continued (via Page Six).

Natalie credited Viall, 44, with helping make “the worst experience … as easy as it could be.”

“You did everything right, which I feel is impossible to do in those situations. Yet, you managed and you still continue to,” she said.

Natalie, who has a background in medical work, explained that she knew “from the jump” that she was suffering a miscarriage after “spot bleeding for a while” but “didn’t want to accept” the reality.

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend the Allstate Party at the Playoff, hosted by ESPN & CFP on January 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ESPN & CFP)

She recalled, “It just got heavier and heavier. … I went to go pee and it was like I gave birth. It was like I did, essentially.”

Natalie added that she was “screaming and crying [when] Nick ran into the bathroom,” and she recalled wondering, “How [am I] supposed to stand up and flush this baby down the toilet?”

A Heartbreaking Loss

Natalie and Nick went on to state that they are both in tremendous pain but felt the need to share their story for the benefit of those who have suffered similar losses.

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend as Karl Lagerfeld celebrates the Cara Loves Karl Capsule Collection with Cara Delevingne at SAGA on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

“It is raw,” she said, explaining that she wants to “tell the mothers who have felt [the] same feeling” that they are “not alone” in their emotions.

“I just also don’t want to forget this baby. I don’t want time to go on and for this baby to have just been like a blip in our lives,” she added. “I want River to be able to watch this back and see her parents’ love for her sibling that could have been here.”

Natalie also sent a message to Instagram followers who felt the need to spread rumors and speculation about her pregnancy. She noted that each message felt “like a punch in the gut.”

Hopefully, fans and followers will be respectful of Nick and Natalie’s privacy in light of this news.

Our thoughts go out to the couple during this enormously difficult time.