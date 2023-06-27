Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Reunite with Daughter, Share Extremely Rare Photo

It doesn’t get much more special than this.

On Sunday a pair Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars gave social media followers a glimpse at a recent chapter in their parenting lives.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, you see, recently visited their 14-year-old daughter Carly, who they put up for adoption back when they were teenager on 16 and Pregnant in 2009.

The couple has long talked openly about this decision… about Carly’s adoptive parents… and about the connection they still feel to the little girl.

Catelynn Lowell and her husband reunite here with the daughter they gave up for adoption. (Instagram)

As seen in a black-and-white photo (above) posted to Catelynn’s Instagram page, the couple’s three younger kids — Novalee, 8, Vaeda, 4 and Rya, 18 months — were also there for the rare family reunion.

In this unique snapshot, the quartet is walking away from the camera, with Carly holding Rya in her arms.

“Had an amazing visit with our girl,” Catelynn wrote alongside the picture.

She then gushed and gushed and gushed some more over Carly.

(Instagram)

“She’s funny, kind, SMART, goofy and STUNNING,” the MTV personality added.

“Adoption is hard and saying goodbye time and time again is soooo hard!!!!

“But seeing all of our girls together, getting to know Carly deeper and deeper each time and being with all four of our daughters is truly such a blessing!!!!”

Leaving a comment on his wife’s post, Tyler called the time spent with Carly and their three daughters “truly indescribable.”

He also shared some kind words about Carly’s mother and father, Brandon and Teresa.

(Instagram)

Wrote Tyler:

Her parents have done such an amazing job raising her! It’s pure magic watching her play with her sisters because all you hear are echoing laughs & all you see are tons of hugs!

They have an unmistakable connection that’s bonded between forces that are far greater than just shared dna…it’s literally pure transcendental magic.

I didn’t ever want it to end. I love you so much @catelynnmtv, you are the strongest woman I’ll ever come to know.

You are the BEST MOTHER I have ever seen & this family is only a family because of YOU! You are the most courageous, loving, wise & intuitive spirit & this family of ours is beyond blessed to have you as it’s beautiful matriarch.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra pose for a cute photo together on their 15th anniversary. (Instagram)

In November 2021, Catelynn and Tyler noted how long it had been since they last saw Carly.

A month prior to that admission, Catelynn shared why she chose to continue documenting the joys and struggles of adoption during her time on Teen Mom.

“I think it’s awesome to be able to show the journey of an open, semi-open adoption through the years and the ups and the downs and learning and navigating this relationship,” Catelynn told E! News back then.

“I think it’s super awesome that we can continue to do that in a way that can show our fans the journey but also in the way that it allows Carly’s parents to feel comfortable with us sharing it as well.”