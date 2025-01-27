Alec Baldwin Breaks Down on ‘The Baldwins’ Trailer

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Alec Baldwin is about to be a reality star.

Last year, we reported that Alec Baldwin was getting his own reality TV series.

Well, it’s happening. And it’s … pretty different from most reality shows out there.

The first teaser trailer is out for it now. And the series is sure to be as divisive as the actor himself.

In the first teaser trailer for The Baldwins, we see Alec Baldwin, wife HIlaria Baldwin, in a seemingly staged cake decorating moment with several of their children. (Image Credit: TLC)

The Alec Baldwin reality series has a trailer

On Monday, January 27, TLC released the very first teaser trailer for the upcoming reality series, The Baldwins.

As we have previously reported, this series will follow Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria Baldwin, and their brood of seven young children: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, Maria, and Illaria, who range in ages from 11 to 2.

In addition to their apparently chaotic home life, the series watches as the actor and his family process the horror of the 2021 fatal accident on the set of Rust.

Much of the trailer focuses upon the standard premise. We see a lot of possibly organic but admittedly staged-looking shots of the family, with an emphasis upon chaos.

The chaos seems organic. It is inevitable when you have 7 children, especially when they are all so young.

On top of the blend of wholesome and maddening family time and Hilaria’s apparent glee at reality stardom (even if she isn’t a Real Housewife like she reportedly wanted), we see a huge shift in tone.

Though it wasn’t necessarily the franchise that she wanted, ‘The Baldwins’ has made Hilaria Baldwin into a reality TV star. Of sorts. (Image Credit: TLC)

Of course, Alec Baldwin is processing the ‘Rust’ tragedy

In 2021, a gun went off, fatally wounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. Alec Baldwin held the gun at the time. He is no longer facing criminal charges and is in fact suing the prosecutor.

“A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy,” we hear Hilaria say during the trailer.

“This is never something to forget, and we are trying to parent through it,” she then expresses.

On ‘The Baldwins,’ Alec Baldwin seems to see some emotional ups and downs. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have you and these kids,” Alec Baldwin says to his wife during the trailer.

Among other things, we see Alec and his family attend some sort of therapy appointment. It does not appear that the cameras follow them beyond the waiting room.

Additionally, Hilaria affirms: “We’ve found our foundation. We’re solid, and we’re here together.”

Some moments from ‘The Baldwins’ appear to break the Fourth Wall. (Image Credit: TLC)

Will ‘The Baldwins’ be good?

We’re sure that opinions will be all over the place once the series actually airs. Alec Baldwin is a divisive figure. The Rust tragedy is a divisive topic.

TLC seems like an odd fit for any celebrity family. But maybe the three-ring circus vibes of their family’s size and dynamics will make them make sense alongside the dubious network’s lineup.

The trailer does playfully remind everyone that, as you know if you’ve seen Beetlejuice, Alec Baldwin was uncomfortably attractive almost 40 years ago. A lot of people just know him from 30 Rock and SNL and might not be aware.

The Baldwins premieres on Sunday, February 23. We’ll have to start forming opinions on the series then.