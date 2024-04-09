Hilaria Baldwin is reportedly fighting for a role on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The timing is a little odd, as Hilaria’s husband, Alec Baldwin, will soon stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges stemming from the accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins that took place in 2021 on the set of the film Rust.

But despite — or perhaps because of — the drama in her family life, Hilaria is looking to branch out into the world of reality television.

And it seems she has the support of at least one well-known Housewife.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala at American Museum of Natural History on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for PEN America)

Will Hilaria Baldwin Join the Cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’?

According to a new report from Radar Online, Kyle Richards is assisting Hilaria in her campaign to join Bravo’s most famous franchise.

The only problem is that Hilaria lives in New York, but she’s hoping to become a Beverly Hills Housewife.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

Despite possible geographic disqualifiers, Kyle thinks that her friend would be the ideal replacement for Annemarie Wiley, who was recently dismissed from the cast.

According to Radar, when the issue of the show’s residency requirement was broached during a recent conversation, Richards remarked, “She lives in New York, but maybe she would move.”

Hilaria’s Dream of Reality Stardom Might Finally Come True

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the opening night of “Hangmen” on Broadway at Golden Theatre on April 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

For several years now, Hilaria and Alec have been floating the idea of a reality show centering around their sizable family.

(The couple has seven children together,)

But it seems that Hilaria has decided to switch up her strategy in light of her husband’s recent legal troubles.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Hilaria is terrified of losing all the attention she’s gained as the wife of a Hollywood star if he’s away in prison,” an insider dished to the National Enquirer. “This would be the perfect fit.”

There’s probably no real cause for concern on that front.

For starters, it’s unlikely that Alec will go to prison, as it’s been well established that Hutchins’ death was an accident, and the star who pulled the trigger was merely performing the actions that were called for in the script.

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin attend DreamWorks Animation’s “The Boss Baby: Family Business” premiere at SVA Theatre on June 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

On top of that, if Alec does get locked up, it likely won’t be for very long.

And lack of attention from the media is probably not a problem that Hilaria will experience during that time.

Still, we can see why the mom of seven might want to line up some new revenue streams.

When she married a wealthy movie star, she probably imagined that she was set for — but these days, Hilaria’s future is looking mighty uncertain.