Alec Baldwin is getting his own reality show alongside his wife, Hilaria.

Considering Hilaria Baldwin’s obvious interest in reality TV stardom, this is not a huge surprise. But the timing is…odd.

TLC is launching The Baldwins (though this working title may be subject to change) in 2025.

The series will follow the controversial actor, his wife, and their chaotic home. Assuming of course, he’ll be home to participate.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Set to Become Reality Stars

On Tuesday, June 4, both Alec and Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to announce their upcoming reality TV show.

As you can see in the video below, the announcement is filled with two main elements.

The first is a causal, off-the-cuff vibe from Hilaria and Alec Baldwin. And the second is endless family chaos.

In the seemingly off-the-cuff and improvised video, the Baldwins introduce followers to their 2025 reality series.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs; the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” Alec Baldwin says during the video.

He then declares that “Home is the place we love to be most.”

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have seven children

During the video, we see a montage of the couple’s seven shared children acting like, well, children. They’re excited, they run around, they make noise, they sound overwhelmed.

Their eldest, Carmen, is 10. Their youngest, Ilaria, is all of 19 months.

Playing the comically overwhelmed parent, Alec tells the camera: “We are the Baldwins, and we’re going to TLC! God help you all.”

Variety reported on TLC’s official blurb on the reality series, which has a tentative title of The Baldwins. By 2025, it could have a different name altogether.

“Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago. In this TLC follow-doc series, Alec and Hilaria invite viewers into the home they share with their seven growing kids,” the network pitches.

TLC then teases: “For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the nonstop love, laughter and drama.”

Is now a good time for an Alec Baldwin reality show?

On social media, some are already speculating that this reality TV series may be an effort to pivot attention away from the Rust shooting. Even dropped charges can stick in the minds of the public.

That tragedy’s primary consequence was, of course, the senseless death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the gunshot injury of director Joel Souza. But for Alec Baldwin, personally, this has also been a hit to his brand and his career.

It’s possible that the series could provide a new public image when it comes Alec Baldwin. Or, at the very least, give people something else to discuss — even if it isn’t positive.

As we noted when Alec Baldwin was in celebration mode following dropped charges, he’s not yet in the clear. He’s still facing charges this summer for involuntary manslaughter.

According to a People report in early June, New Mexico prosecutors seek to have armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed testify against Baldwin. Though he has maintained that he had no idea that the gun was loaded and that he did not pull the trigger, the state hopes to find him legally culpable for manslaughter.

He could, in theory, face up to 18 months behind bars if convicted. Which, by our math, says that it’s possible that The Baldwins could see a 2025 premiere while one of its cast members is behind bars. So … that’s awkward.

But maybe this is about something a lot simpler than a deadly tragedy

Of course, reports from just a couple of months before this announcement said that HIlaria Baldwin was eager to become a reality TV star.

Specifically, there were claims that she hoped to join the Real Housewives franchise. Clearly, that has not worked for her.

Becoming a Bravolebrity is a dream for a lot of would-be Housewives. Some believe that Alec Baldwin pushed to make this happen as a half-measure. Yes, the two are slumming it with TLC, but it could be worse. It could be WEtv.