‘Bachelor’ Star Grant Ellis Gets Grilled By Kelly Ripa: ‘Why Are You …

Well, a new season of The Bachelor gets underway tonight.

And that means it’s time for the show’s star to get mercilessly interrogated by Kelly Ripa!

Yes, in what’s become a rite of passage for new Bachelors and Bachelorettes, Grant Ellis made an appearance on Kelly’s show today, where she asked one very important question: WTF are you thinking?

Grant Ellis gets interviewed by Kelly Ripa. (ABC/YouTube screenshot)

Kelly Ripa Is Not a Fan of Dating Shows

To be fair, Kelly is never mean about it. In fact, she praised Grant effusively throughout their interview.

She just thinks dating shows are a dumb idea, and everyone involved would be better off going on Tinder. She might have a point there!

“I’m going to kick off with my usual question,” Kelly said to Grant. “I’m sure they prepped you for me. Thirty-one years old, look at this guy. Gorgeous.”

Kelly’s husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, chimed in, “Good-looking guy. Tall.”

Grant Ellis poses here for an ABC promotional photo. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

“Former pro basketball player. Why are you on a dating show? I could get you married in three minutes. I could get you married yesterday, a week ago, six months ago.”

Consuelos argued that he and Ripa could match Ellis up with a young lady “by the end of the show.” Kelly claimed that they “could have a melange of women here” ready for him.

“And some men,” Mark added.

Kelly Ripa attends the 2024 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Grant Tells His Tale

Grant explained that he was once in a seven-year relationship. When that ended he was “single for a while,” and it was his mother who decided that he should take his chances on TV.

“And then my mom, she saw The Golden Bachelor, and she signed me up,” he shared.

“For The Golden Bachelor?!” a confused Kelly asked (via Yahoo! News).

Grant clarified that his mother encouraged him to sign up for the OG version of the show. And apparently, that’s how he got cast on Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette.

Jenn Tran and Grant Ellis on The Bachelorette season Season 21. (John Fleenor/Disney)

“That’s when I was like, I’m going to do it,” Grant explained. “Might find my person, might not, but that’s how it happened.”

“Either way, it’s going to launch your TV career. Because look at that face! That’s ridiculous,” Kelly gushed.

So yeah, Kelly is not a big believer in the Bachelor process. And given how few successful marriages this franchise has yielded, we don’t blame her.

But she is a big believer in Grant.

We’ll get to see the start of his quest for love at 8 pm tonight on ABC. We wish him all the best.