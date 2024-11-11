Taylor Swift Gives Photographer Polite Yet Firm Boundary at Chiefs Game

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A moment between Taylor Swift and a photographer has fans abuzz. In a good way.

Since the inception of their romance, Taylor attending Travis’ games has has been part of their courtship. It was essentially how they went public.

When Taylor arrived at her boyfriend’s most recent game, she set a very polite boundary after security confronted photographers.

Swifties are eating it up. And some aren’t sure whether she was correcting the photographers or her own security.

Taylor Swift rides on a golf cart prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

What did Taylor Swift say to the photographer?

On Sunday, November 10, Travis Kelce and his sports team were playing another game. Taylor Swift attended, dressed to the nines. She arrived in style (sort of) in a golf cart alongside her parents, Andrea and Scott.

In a video that has circulated on Twitter and beyond, Taylor’s security appears urging photographers to back off.

“Guys, stay back,” a security guard tells photographers at Arrowhead Stadium. “Stay back.”

This is where Taylor Swift becomes involved.

She says, quietly: “Stay back, please.”

We can all appreciate a healthy dose of politeness. Setting boundaries is important, but there’s seldom a need to be rude about it.

Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Was Taylor Swift talking to the photographer or correcting her security?

Some fans are in a state of disagreement over whether Taylor Swift was actually repeating security’s request … or correcting it.

It is easy to, as a reflex, repeat someone’s statement with a “please” as a reminder to be polite. (If you have a lot of childcare experience, this may happen without thinking)

Perhaps Taylor was asking her security to be a little more gentle. Or perhaps she was asking the photographers to keep their distance. Either way, she was very polite about it.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift had to understand why people were photographing her. She is easily one of the most famous people in the world.

She also showed up to the sports event in a Versace suit set with a manicure that took its inspiration from the Chiefs’ colors. She wore an eye-popping corset top and high end jewelry.

Additionally, photographs of Taylor in the stands have become a staple of her sports attendance. Weirdo misogynists (there are a lot of those in America, it turns out) who watch sports have spent the past year complaining about cameras panning to her during games.

A video message from Taylor Swift accepting the Best Video award on stage for Fortnight during the MTV EMAs 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International)

She can’t make every game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been angling to be there for each other’s big shows. In her case, the Eras Tour has captivated millions all over the world. In his case, of course, his sports games.

However, with their schedules so busy, not even people with Taylor and Travis’ resources can make every show or every game.

Taylor will wrap up the Eras Tour in December. Travis’ season of football should end early next year. Soon, they will have more time for each other.