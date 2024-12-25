Kourtney Kardashian Christmas Decorations Earn Backlash: How Much Is Too Much?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Fans aren’t loving this year’s Kourtney Kardashian Christmas decorations.

Whether she’s just really in the holiday spirit or trying to fill a void in her home, this year’s display is ostentatious.

Sometimes, that really works for the Kardashian brand.

But Kourt’s followers aren’t just recoiling at some gauche Christmas decor. They’re accusing her of being downright tone deaf.

Kourtney Kardashian shared this year’s Christmas decorations

Earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian bombarded Instagram followers with an array of photos showcasing her holiday decor.

Kourtney is a Christian, and she and her house are definitely celebrating the season.

But as you can see, Kourt went above and beyond. She all but turned her home into an ostentatious Hallmark film.

First and foremost, Kourtney’s posts show off an enormous tree in her foyer. It is not so uncommon for families to showcase one tree for “show” for guests or drivers on the street, and another for the family.

In Kourt’s case, however, she has a wall of six trees along one wall of her spacious living room. (There’s also an upside-down tree?)

Then there’s her yard. She has an array of decorated trees in her yard — beyond merely stringing lights upon the trees that she already has.

Even Kourtney Kardashian’s fans were put off by the Christmas decorations

“Because one Christmas tree isn’t enough?” one Instagram commenter asked rhetorically.

“You so know some people can’t even afford one,” a second user commented.

Another stated: “Having 47 Christmas trees in your house is a weird flex. Very strange reality.”

“It’s difficult looking at your lavish decor when my family and many others I know struggle to buy groceries for their family,” another commenter expressed.

“You gotta be sh–ting me,” declared another social media denizen. “People living in tents in downtown cities and you have 52 Christmas trees. We live in a totally f@ck3d up society.”

Another Kourtney critic expressed bewilderment: “I can’t imagine how much money they spend on Christmas. And here I am wondering how I’m even going to do anything plus bills and food.”

Others defended the decor

“A lot of haters here,” accused one defender. “This woman can decorate her home any was she wishes.”

Another announced: “To all the haters commenting on here nasty things. I know if I was able to afford this, I’d make my house a magical winter wonderland for my kids, too.”

Some merely questioned Kourt’s taste in decor. Others are taking issue with her flaunting her colossal wealth when millions struggle under extreme economic inequality.

Only Kourtney can decide how to decorate her home, but is this really the Christmas vibe that she wants to give off?