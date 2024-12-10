Jamie Foxx’s Health Scare, Explained: ‘Brain Bleed Led to Stroke’

Reading Time: 5 minutes

In May of 2023, Jamie Foxx suffered a health scare that had fans fearing the worst: Covid, heart attack, even death!

Jamie was hospitalized under mysterious circumstances, and the infrequent updates on the Oscar winner’s condition were not encouraging.

On social media, Foxx’s loved ones asked for prayers, but declined to divulge details about his condition.

There were rumors that the beloved actor was unable to walk and would never be able to work again.

Jamie Foxx attends the “Creed III” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Thankfully, Foxx made a remarkable recovery, and it seems that he’s preparing to open up about everything that he endured.

On his December 10 Netflix special, we finally got the whole story.

Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence On Mysterious Illness: I Was ‘Gone’

During the special, Jamie tearfully revealed that he suffered a “brain bleed that led to a stroke.”

The first doctor he visited gave him a cortisone shot and discharged him. (“I don’t know if you can do Yelps for doctors, but that’s half a star,” Foxx joked.)

US actor Jamie Foxx speaks during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 15th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Jamie then went to Piedmont Hospital, where, according to him, the “angel” staff “saved [his] life” and “put [him] back together again.”

“’He’s having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke. If I don’t go in his head right now, we’re going to lose him,’” Jamie recalled one doctor saying to his sister.

“’We didn’t find where it was coming from, but he is having a stroke. He may be able to make a full recovery but it’s going to be the worst year of his life,'” the same physician said after his surgery.

The Backstory

In late June 2024, Jamie was with a group of people while in Phoenix, AZ, presumably working.

In a recording of their conversation, Jamie can be heard telling the group how on April 11, 2023, he had a “bad headache,” so he asked his “boy for Advil.”

This is the first time Jamie has explained what exactly prompted him to go to the hospital. The problem is, to hear him tell it, there isn’t much he remembers after that.

Explaining that he was “in Atlanta” when he was hospitalized, the Oscar winner shared that his sister and his daughter took him to “the first doctor.”

Jamie Foxx attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

But that’s about all he remembers. In the video, Jamie snaps his fingers and says, “I was gone for 20 days,” admitting that he does not “remember anything.”

He added that when he saw his “next doctor” the physician told him there was something going on up there,” Jamie said, pointing to his head.

At this point, Jamie notices that he’s being filmed, and looking right at the person filming, says, “I won’t say it on camera.”

While the person taking the footage didn’t manage to get the full story, it’s likely we’ll still hear it soon enough.

Jamie Foxx accepts the Producers Award onstage during the AAFCA Special Achievement Honorees Luncheon at The Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

On Sunday March 3rd, Foxx made an appearance at the African American Film Critics Association’s 7th Annual AAFCA Special Achievement Awards.

During his time on stage, Foxx addressed his time in the hospital and revealed that he intended to offer a full account of the situation in his standup special.

“I’m so thankful, and I get emotional because it’s beyond the scope,” Foxx said, after urging the crowd to “cherish life” and their loved ones.

“I had some people in my life that really made sure I was here because it was dire straits,” the actor continued, according to People.

Jamie Foxx attends the AAFCA Special Achievement Honorees Luncheon at The Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

“Everybody wants to know what happened and I’m gonna tell you what happened, but I got to do it in my way.”

We’re glad he waited to speak the truth in his own way.

If anyone can put a humorous spin on a near-tragic situation, it’s Jamie Foxx.

Jamie Foxx looks on during the pro-am prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jamie’s Recovery: Was It A Heart Attack?

Foxx previously mentioned his long recovery process in December of 2023, during an appearance at the Critics Choice Associations award ceremony.

Foxx explained at the time that the experience has given him a “new respect for life.”

“I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things,” he said, according to Today.

Jamie Foxx speaks onstage during The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration Of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino And AAPI Achievements at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

“It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk.”

Thankfully, Foxx was able to return to work just a few months after leaving the hospital.

The running theory at the time was that Jamie had a massive heart attack, that kept him bedridden for weeks on end. But now, given this new insight directly from Jamie, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

No matter what happened, he stunned fans by showing up on the set of the appropriately titled film Back to Action, in which he costars with Cameron Diaz, once he was healed.

Shortly thereafter, Jamie showed up at his daughter’s wedding looking happy and healthy.

We’re glad to have Jamie back in action!