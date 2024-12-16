Kody Brown Finally Admits It: Robyn is My Soulmate!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Better late than never for Kody Brown, we suppose.

On this week’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, the family patriarch once again was forced to confront the fact that his polygamous life was over.

As fans know very well at this point, Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown have all left Kody at various points over the last three years.

Robyn and Kody Brown pose here for a TLC promotional shot. (TLC)

All three mentioned here and there, too, that a major reason they were finished with Kody was how obvious it was he loved Robyn Brown the best.

“When Christine left, she told her children — our children — and even some of Janelle’s children, ‘Dad has a soulmate. That’s Robyn. I want to be free to go find my soulmate,’” Kody said on air Sunday night.

“When she first told everybody that, that pissed me off.”

Kody has been able to reflect a whole lot of late, however.

Kody Brown is no longer in any polygamous relationships. (TLC)

As the father of 17 himself has admitted, his family is over. At least as he’s known it to be for decades and decades.

“As time has gone on, [my exes] are gone. I’m out of my relationships with these other wives,” Kody explained via confessional, adding of the whole Robyn soulmate thing:

“I’m way more inclined to accept that.”

Doesn’t sound very passionate, does he?

Sounds mostly like someone who simply has to accept only one woman has stuck around and still wishes to be his spouse.

Kody Brown appears to be in distress here. (TLC)

Christine was the first of Kody’s sister wives to separate from the TLC personality — back in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Brown has since gone on to marry David Woolley and seems VERY psyched about that.

Kody Brown is notoriously awful at tracking his money. (TLC)

During a November 2023 episode of Sister Wives: One of One, meanwhile, Kody did acknowledge that his feelings for Robyn impacted these other relationships.

“When I met Robyn, it was, you know, like first time ever being in love. So that changed the dynamic, I think. And that’s not anybody’s fault,” Kody said plainly at the time.

There’s been chatter, though, that Robyn might also divorce Kody, which is why a source told In Touch Weekly last monthL

“Robyn has Kody wrapped around her finger and always has because she was – and is – the favorite wife.

“Truth of the matter is Kody is terrified Robyn will leave him as his other wives did. … Kody goes out of his way to make Robyn feel like a princess. His polygamist dream imploded and he’s desperate to hold onto this marriage even if it costs him.”