King Charles Warns Prince William Not to 'Neglect' Marriage to Kate Middleton: Report

Not surprisingly, it seems that King Charles’ battle with cancer has brought him closer to his eldest son, Prince William.

Equally unsurprising is the fact that Charles’ health issues have put him in a reflective mood and led him to dole out advice to the future king.

But while you might expect that Charles would be advising his son on how to fulfill the duties of the throne, it seems the monarch has been focusing on much more personal matters.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales reacts as he speaks with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at a reception for the key members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative and the Winners and Finalists of the first Earthshot Prize Awards. (Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas – Pool / Getty Images)

King Charles Offers Marriage Advice to Prince William

According to journalist and royal expert Ingrid Seward, Charles recently cautioned William not to repeat the mistakes that he had made in his own marriages.

“[His father] said, ‘Look, William, there’s nothing more important than your family,’” Seward claimed in a recent interview with Fox News.

“’Don’t make the mistakes that I made,’” she quoted Charles as saying, adding:

Prince William, Prince of Wales and King Charles III attend the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, hosted by the Ministry of Defence on Southsea Common on June 5, 2024 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – Pool/Getty Images)

“’I just did duty, duty, duty. I neglected my marriage, and look what happened.’”

Charles’ Marital History

Charles has been married to Queen Camilla since 2005, but the couple’s path to the altar was not an easy one.

They first met at a polo match in 1970, but whatever courtship they initiated was interrupted by Charles’ stint in the Royal Navy.

Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Westminster, amid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease on November 8, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

He and Camilla both married other people and later divorced.

Charles’ first wife and William’s mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a 1997 car accident at the age of 36.

The marriage between Charles and Diana was famously fraught, and the two separated on contentious terms.

Britain’s King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kin Cheung – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

But by the time of Diana’s death, she and Charles had worked out a civil co-parenting arrangement, and he was reportedly devastated by her passing.

William’s Situation

William’s love life has followed a much more conventional path, but it hasn’t been without its challenges.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales wait to greet the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher, as they arrive on day one of The Amir of the State of Qatar’s visit to the United Kingdom on December 3, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Throughout 2024, Kate Middleton battled cancer, announcing in September that she had completed treatment.

Now, as she and William prepare for their new lives as king and queen, Charles is understandably eager to offer advice.

And it seems that his life of royal duty has ironically taught him that nothing is more important than family.