Prince Harry 'Nervous' Following Meeting Between Trump & Prince William: Report

Prince Harry might be feeling uneasy following news that Prince William met with Donald Trump over the weekend.

William and Trump were both in France for the reopening of the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral, which was badly damaged by fire in 2019.

The pair met and spoke for about 30 minutes, and while Harry’s name might not have come up at all, experts believe the younger prince is watching the situation closely.

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, speaks during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Prince Harry’s Deportation Drama

Earlier this year, conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security demanding the release of the Duke of Sussex’s visa records.

The group alleges that Harry’s admission of drug use in his 2023 memoir, Spare, should make him a candidate for deportation.

Trump has been critical of Harry and Meghan Markle in the past, and he once stated outright that he would “not protect” the couple from being deported.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump meets Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassador’s Residence on the day of the reopening ceremonies of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, five and a half years after a devastating fire on December 7, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)

The subject probably didn’t come up during Trump and William’s brief meeting, but we’re guessing the sit-down still made Harry uncomfortable.

One royal expert believes that while Trump and William probably didn’t bond over their shared animosity for Harry, there’s still cause for the Duke of Sussex to be anxious.

Prince Harry: ‘Nervous’ About Prince William-Donald Trump Meeting?

“I very strongly doubt that Harry and Meghan are among the priorities of the president,” journalist Richard Fitzwilliams old GB News.

“We know there’s an issue supposedly with what might or might not be on the application form for Prince Harry’s US visa. He mentioned that he’d taken drugs in Spare.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New York Times)

One anonymous insider believes that Harry and Meghan are likely “fearful” of being targeted once Trump takes office in January,

“I believe they are very scared — especially since Meghan has talked badly about Trump, and I have read, seen and heard that she is very upset over the election results,” the source tells Radar Online.

“I do think they are fearful, especially because of what Harry admitted in his memoir.”

The insider even goes so far as to suggest that Harry and Meghan’s latest real estate deal was inspired by their concerns about Trump.

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, leaves the stage during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

“I believe they bought this house in Portugal because of Trump in case they need another place to go if the American government deports Harry. An escape plan, if you will,” says the source.

Trump Praises Prince William

As for Trump’s impression of Prince William, it seems that the president-elect was quite taken with the future king.

“He’s a good-looking guy. He looked really, very handsome last night,” Trump told The New York Post after their meeting.

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales meets U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the UK Ambassador’s Residence on the day of the reopening ceremonies of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, five and a half years after a devastating fire on December 7, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)

“Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that,” he added.

Trump went on to reveal that he asked William about Kate Middleton, who battled cancer this year.

“I asked him about his wife and he said she’s doing well. And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad,” Trump said.

“We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk.”

We’re glad to hear the meeting went smoothly. As anyone who’s seen Love Actually knows, pre-Christmas encounters between British and American leaders can easily go awry.