Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reveal Christmas Card With Kids, Get Attacked by Royalists

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan and Harry have unveiled their Christmas card!

Even though the Sussex pair are very pointedly not invited to royal gatherings, they have their own plans for the holiday season.

That includes sending out cards for the holiday season. Cards full of happy family photos.

Certain aspects of the card will infuriate hardcore royalists, fans of Meghan and Harry predict.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle react while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan and Harry have more than just a Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared their 2024 holiday card, which celebrates (by implication) Christmas and numerous other holidays that take place this month.

“On behalf of the office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year,” the message reads.

It is a digital card, and is already making a splash on social media. Especially because of the photos.

Prince Harry & Meghan’s Christmas card ! ???????? pic.twitter.com/Wi5ZvdQJtG — Iris ???? (@IrisTheeScholar) December 16, 2024

Meghan and Harry’s card features six photos. One picture showcases the couple with Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

As you can see, Harry and Meghan and their sweet young children were spending time outdoors.

This snap from their family outing does not feature the faces of either child. That is an important safety precaution, for privacy and for security. Few couples are as conscious of the dangers of the public eye as these two.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

Fans are praising Harry and Meghan

First of all, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both look amazing. As they seem to be having a lovely time with their children.

While critics have accused the couple of “staging” the photos (we’ll get to that in a moment) or even using body doubles for their children. Conspiracy theories abound, especially when it confirms the biases of people who hate these two.

But actual fans — or even, you know, normal people who only think of the royals as stars of a reality show that they don’t really watch — are praising the card.

Harry and Meghan’s Christmas Card features six gorgeous photos of them including an exceptionallly cute one with Archie and Lilibet ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6qr58x8cPR — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) December 16, 2024

Simply put, balancing sending out this digital card with protecting their children’s privacy is earning a lot of praise.

Additionally, fans of Harry and Meghan quickly began poking fun at their haters on social media. The backlash over a simple holiday card was all-too predictable.

It’s also worth mentioning that, though Harry is from a family that includes the head of the Church of England, Meghan and Harry chose an inclusive holiday card. There are numerous religious holidays in December (not to mention non-religious celebrations, like New Year’s Eve).

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Lightway Academy in Abuja on May 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Was the family photo staged?

In theory, just about any photo could be “staged.” That goes extra for family photos — when you pose together and say “cheese!” you are participating in a “staged” photograph. Historically, that describes a massive volume of photography.

However, what most likely happened is that Harry and Meghan took their adorable children to play at a park, and paid a photographer to capture the moments. Then, they selected an acceptable pic for their card.

Someone telling you that they used fake kids is just a few steps away from suggesting that celebrity clones are real. They are likely beyond reason.