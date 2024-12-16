Tom Sandoval’s New GF Accuses Him of Cheating, But That’s Just The Beginning

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Tom Sandoval still living up to his reputation as the world’s least trustworthy boyfriend?

That’s the question that Vanderpump Rules fans are trying to answer following some wild accusations from Tom’s girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson.

As you’re probably aware, Tom’s name became synonymous with infidelity thanks to the series of events that are now known as the Scandoval.

Tom Sandoval attends the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at the Honda Center on January 13, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The Scandoval Situation

He cheated on Ariana Madix with one of her closest friends, thus destroying his relationship and saving VPR with a single action.

For a while there, Tom seemed genuinely remorseful, and Vanderpump ratings were through the roof.

But time marched on, the public once again lost interest, and now, the entire Vanderpump cast has been fired as the show continues with a new set of SURvers.

Tom Sandoval attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Tom Sandoval’s Girlfriend Drops New Allegations

And earlier today, it looked as though Sandoval had stubbornly remained his unfaithful self despite being publicly shamed for his past infidelities.

“Wow … you guys were right. Tiger never changes its stripes,” Victoria wrote in a now-deleted Instagram, according to Us Weekly. “He loves the best friends apparently. I feel like a fool. Completely heartbroken.”

Yes, according to Victoria, not only did Tom cheat, he once again cheated with one of his partner’s close friends.

Tom Sandoval attends the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theater on January 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sandoval didn’t reply to the post, but he referenced his relationship in an Instagram Live clip that only deepened the mystery:

“Victoria is calling me,” he said. “Definitely made a big mistake earlier.”

It wasn’t clear who Tom was referring to when he claimed that someone made a big mistake. But now it looks as though Victoria was the one who screwed up.

Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)

“I would like to sincerely apologize for my previous post. I had a true misjudgment in a situation. Tom did not do anything,” Victoria wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday afternoon.

“From my own personal trauma and experiences hearing false accusations about him all the time clouded my judgment and got the best of me.”

So while the source of Victoria’s suspicions remains unclear, it sounds like Tom didn’t actually cheat this time. Still, it might be a good thing that she’s remaining on high alert.

We’re not saying that he’s incapable of being faithful just because he slept around once — but Victoria might check out the last couple seasons of Vanderpump so that she knows what signs to watch out for.