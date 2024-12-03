Michelle Young: Engaged to Jack Leius!!!!!!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Michelle Young has found her Happily Ever After.

It just took her a little bit longer than expected.

According to People magazine, the former Bachelorette lead got engaged back on October 24 in her native town of Edina, Minnesota.

Much to her extreme surprise!

Michelle Young and Jack Leius attend Hallmark’s Premiere Screening of Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story on November 30, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

Under the assumption she was headed to the wilderness to film a commercial, Young was taken aback to find boyfriend Jack Leius eventually at the same location as well.

“I completely froze when I saw Jack standing in the middle of this beautiful flower arch of white roses,” Young recalled to the aforementioned publication, adding in this interview:

“I was fooled so badly that for a moment I thought the joke was that Jack was one of the male models that I would be working with at the shoot.”

Added Young, blown away by the lengths her now-fiance went to in order to pull off this shocker:

“I hadn’t even slightly sensed this was happening today.”

Michelle Young attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 2, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Young first appeared on season 25 of The Bachelor in 2021, finishing second as Matt James’ runner-up at the time.

She went on to star on season 18 of The Bachelorette later that year … getting engaged to Nayte Olukoya on the finale of the show … only to split from Nayte in June 2022.

Things got sort of ugly between the exes as well.

Young went Instagram official with Leius in November 2023, captioning social pictures of the pair with, “Hit the Jackpot with you.”

The two also attended Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s Golden Bachelor wedding in January, around the same time they moved in together.

Michelle Young arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

As for how they met?

“She has a good friend and her friend has a little brother, who I know, and her friend’s little brother posted Michelle in his [Instagram] Story, and so I kinda just hit him up a couple times,” Leius explained on the “Almost Famous” podcast many months ago. “Like, ‘Hey, man, when are you gonna introduce me to Michelle?’”

The introduction took place, the pair met and instantly spent the next “four days together,” Leius added back then.

Fast forward to October and the presentation of a 3.56-carat emerald-cut diamond and the rest is romantic history.

“I tried to say yes several times but was in shock that no words really came out,” Young gushed to People. “There were a lot of happy tears and of course I said YES!”