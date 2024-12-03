Britney Spears Birthday Post Worries Fans: Why’d She Say She’s Moving to …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Britney Spears moving to Mexico? And how old did she actually turn this year?

These questions — among others — are haunting the minds of some of Britney’s fans and detractors after her birthday posts this week.

As you can see below, Britney’s videos seemed to once again make odd claims.

Is someone setting up Britney again, are people on social media just being weird, or does she really need help?

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Happy birthday, Britney Spears!

On Monday, December 2, Britney Spears celebrated her birthday.

The music superstar is now 43 years old!

Amidst a trip to Mexico with friends, she took to Instagram to celebrate the big day.

Britney shared on social media how she and friends had enjoyed “red lips and delicious wine” ahead of her birthday dinner.

She also showcased her “very cute baby cake,” one that boasted a top of chopped strawberries all enclosed within a chocolate lattice.

Notably, this is not Britney’s first birthday getaway to Mexico. She celebrated turning 40 in Cabo San Lucas. Mexico has been one of Britney’s favored getaways since she regained control of her life.

Singer Britney Spears waves as she attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Is Britney Spears moving to Mexico? Did she claim to be 5 years old?

In Britney’s video, her voice sounds like it has an altered pitch. She doesn’t explain the altered voice, but indirectly acknowledges it.

Britney jokes that, instead of “turning 42,” she will be turning 5 years old and must soon begin kindergarten.

While this is a clear reference to the higher pitch to her voice in the video, some apparently believed that she was in a state of psychological regression. Or something

Singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

As for the bit about Mexico, this part’s a little more realistic, even if it likely isn’t true.

Britney jokes that she is moving to Mexico after decades of harassment by paparazzi in the United States.

In multiple posts, she has brought up how unflattering — as if by design — the images of her that photographers snap and tabloids publish can be.

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2016. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

What’s going on?

Recent reports agree that Britney is doing well these days. She’s taking care of her health, both mentally and physically. For over a dozen years, she had no control over her own healthcare.

Or vacations, for that matter. Britney — as an adult mother-of-two and millionaire — had to receive her father’s permission to go on vacation.

She’s not 5. She’s probably not moving to Mexico. But there are definitely people poised to take every goofy joke that Britney posts as some sort of desperate cry for help. One has to wonder why that is.