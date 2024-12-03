Olivia Flowers: I Was Fired from Southern Charm! And It Sucks!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you may have already heard, there’s a lot of information floating around out there about Southern Charm Season 10.

You can click on the link above to read more about potential spoilers, along with possible premiere dates and cast confirmations for upcoming episodes of this Bravo reality show.

You can also scroll down, meanwhile, to get the inside scoop on one cast member who will NOT appear on Season 10.

Much to her own chagrin.

Olivia Flowers smiles here for the camera during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. (Bravo)

“I’m not on this new season. So, I have a lot more free time,” Olivia Flowers said on the most recent installment of the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast.

The 32-year old didn’t delve into the details behind her departure, but one can easily surmise that she was either fired or her contract was not renewed.

“I was super bummed,” Flowers added of this development, making it clear she wanted to come back.

The now-former Bravo personality made her cable network debut on Season 8, briefly dating Austen Kroll and then getting very angry on air when she learned that Kroll had been hooking up with her good friend, Taylor Ann Green.

Olivia Flowers only lasted for two seasons on Southern Charm. (Bravo)

“I got the call a few weeks before filming from the production company. It was just, kind of, asking the questions like, ‘You don’t really seem to be in Charleston that much,” Flowers continued on the podcast of how she learned she had been let go.

She claimed that producers alluded to her choosing “a different path” during the show’s hiatus.

“I was like, ‘I don’t think it’s choosing a different path.’ I’m just, kind of, living my life,” Flowers said, adding that she is in a new relationship.

“Mind you, at the time, my parents had just officially moved to Texas, and I was wanting to be closer to them. [The] boyfriend thing just happened very randomly.”

Olivia Flowers, Madison LeCroy, and Craig Conover on Southern Charm. (Alan Smith/Bravo)

Flowers had a challenging run throughout Season 9.

Not only did she cut Kroll and Green out of her life, but she lost her brother last year to a Fentanyl overdose.

“I wish you could have met him, because he was just the most amazing guy,” she told People magazine in November when asked about this tragedy.

“My brother, he was very lively and loved bringing people together; he literally made friends everywhere we’d go. Even when we went on vacation, we’d go down the hotel lobby to get breakfast and he knew everyone by name.

“He was this 6’5″ beautiful guy who had the biggest heart.”

This is a promotional photo of Olivia Flowers, courtesy of Bravo. (Bravo)

Southern Charm Season 10 recently wrapped shooting and will it’s set to premiere on Bravo on Thursday, December 5.

The returning cast will be joined by newcomers Molly O’Connell, of America’s Next Top Model and Below Deck fame, and Salley Carson, whom reality fans might remember from her time on The Bachelor.

We’re sure the addition of more cast members stings a bit for Olivia.

“I wanted to have another season to get to be more me,” Flowers concluded on the podcast.

“Last season was very heavy, and I was honestly just trying to keep my head above water.

“I was looking forward to having another one and getting to be a little bit more myself, show my personality and exploring the new friendships and all of that.”