Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Holiday Celebration Plans Revealed (No Royals …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

For the sixth year in a row, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be spending the holidays at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family.

The couple last attended the annual yuletide festivities at the royals’ Norfolk country home back in 2018.

Perhaps not coincidentally, that was also the year in which Harry and Meghan tied the knot.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle react while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Multiple outlets have confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not receive invitations to this year’s festivities.

But that doesn’t mean that they’ll be sulking at home and pining for the life they left behind in the UK. In fact, it sounds like these two are festively putting the “Santa” back in Santa Barbara!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Know How to Keep Things Merry and Bright

“I love the holidays,” Meghan recently told Marie Claire. “Every year it gets better. Every single holiday is a new adventure.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

It’ll be an adventure — but probably of the quiet, domestic variety.

According to a new report from In Style, Harry and Meghan prefer to keep their celebrations “low-key.”

That aligns with what we’ve previously heard about the couple’s life in Montecito.

In fact, in contrast to many high-profile public figures who reside in quiet neighborhoods, Harry and Meghan have been criticized for keeping to themselves too much.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit One World Observatory at One World Observatory on September 23, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

(Of course, that gripe comes from neighbors who would almost certainly have the opposite complaint if the Sussexes attracted a swarm of paparazzi to every block party.)

So yeah, we’re not surprised that in sharp contrast to the royals, Harry and Meghan will not be inviting 45 guests to their home on Christmas Day.

But they are keeping certain Windsor family traditions alive.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen in the streets of San Basilio de Palenque during a visit around Colombia on August 17, 2024 in Cartagena, Colombia. (Photo by Vizzor Image/Getty Images)

Carrying the Torch

In his 2022 memoir, Spare, Harry revealed that he and his wife and kids open all their presents on Christmas Eve, as is customary in Germany. (Harry’s grandfather was of German descent.)

“It was Christmas Eve. We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain. We watched Archie running around the tree,” Harry wrote.

“And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition.”

Spending Time With the American Side of the Family

Harry and Meghan might be estranged from his family, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be spending the holidays alone.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

In fact, insiders say the couple relishes the chance to spend some uninterrupted quality time with their two kids, and with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

“At first, I think as a mom with children, you’re just enjoying having them there, but they’re not understanding everything that’s happening yet,” Meghan told Marie Claire. “But now we’re at the age where I just can’t wait to see it through their lens every year.”

“Estranged as Harry and Meghan are from so many members of their respective families, Christmas must be more about friends than family,” a royal expert recently told OK magazine. “But Doria is a constant in their lives, and Meghan spoke recently about how she loved having her mum nearby.”

Yes, it might be a while before Harry and Meghan spend another holiday season in the UK. But it sounds like they’ve got everything they need for a very merry Christmas!