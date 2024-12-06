Meghan Markle Blasted as Bad Neighbor By Disgruntled Montecito Resident

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Recent polls have indicated that Meghan Markle is less popular than ever in the UK.

And if Richard Mineards’ opinion is indicative of the general consensus, then the Duchess of Sussex might not be much more well-liked in her native California.

Mineards is a resident of Montecito, the posh section of Santa Barbara that Meghan and Prince Harry have called home since 2020.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

And in a recent interview, he praised Harry while revealing that he’s no great fan of Meg’s.

Meghan Markle Receives Criticism From Montecito Neighbor

“‘I personally don’t think that Meghan is an asset to our community. She doesn’t really go out or get involved with the community,” Mineards said in a recent interview for a German documentary (via The Daily Mail).

Yes, Mineards’ biggest complaint seems to be that Meghan doesn’t involve herself in the community enough.

Of course, she’s one of the most famous people on the planet, and she’s hounded by paparazzi everywhere she goes, so it makes sense that she’d sometimes prefer to stay home.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

But apparently, that’s unacceptable to some of the more demanding denizens of Montecito.

“Meghan doesn’t seem to get seen anywhere,” Mineard complained, according to the Mail.

Referring to Harry, the disgruntled neighbor griped, “And you don’t see him either.”

But Mineards was somewhat less critical of Harry, noting that when the Duke of Sussex does deign to rub shoulders with the peasants, he’s generally “quite jolly.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and honoree actor and director Tyler Perry arrive for The Paley Center for Media gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. ((Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

The Mail notes that Harry and Meghan have no problem hobnobbing with their famous neighbors, including Katy Perry and Tyler Perry (no relation).

In fact, Meghan was just spotted hanging out with Tyler during a gala hosted by the Paley Center last night.

Are Harry and Megan Leading Separate Lives?

It was the latest example of Harry and Meghan flying solo during high-profile events, something that’s happened often over the past year.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

While Meghan attended a gala in Beverly Hills this week, Harry was in New York, where he remarked on the public’s reaction to the couple’s so-called “professional separation.”

“Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?’ ” Harry said during an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin.

“It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls,” he continued.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

“Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”

Yes, sometimes all you can do is pity the trolls.

Hopefully, Mr. Mineards is aware of just how his royal neighbors feel about him.