Christine Brown Lawsuit Against Kody Deemed “Significant Custody Dispute” by …

We have an update on Christine Brown suing her ex-husband for child support.

Back in September, we reported that the 52-year old had filed legal documents against the Sister Wives patriarch in which she asked a court to establish paternity of 14-year old daughter Truly because Kody Brown’s name is not on her birth certificate.

Christine Brown deserves props for getting away from Kody. (TLC)

Additionally, Christine has requested a domestic relations injunction that stops both parties from harassment, domestic violence, canceling or modifying services, taking the kids for non-routine travel without court orders or permission and demeaning or disparaging the other party.

Last Wednesday, meanwhile, the exes met in court (via Zoom) for a hearing in regard to this case.

According to court documents obtained by our friends at The Ashley’s Realty Roundup, both sides completed their disclosures for the case at the time and that the exes have now been ordered to attend a mediation conference scheduled for May 21, 2025.

Now, here is where it gets interesting…

Christine Brown smirks in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

The court apparently classified Kody and Christine’s case as having Track 3 status, which is an assignment reserved for a “significant custody dispute.”

Consider the following section from the Utah State Courts website,

This category includes cases with significant custody disputes, including custody disputes involving allegations of child abuse or domestic violence. For a Track 3 case, at the case management conference the court and parties will address:

1) whether a custody evaluation is necessary, and, if so, the form of the evaluation and appointment considerations; and 2) whether appointment of a private guardian ad litem is necessary, and if so, the scope of the appointment and apportionment of costs.

Kody Brown appears to be in distress here. (TLC)

To be clear, we are not legal experts.

From what we understand, there have been no allegations of child abuse or domestic violence.

Rather, because Christine and Kody’s marriage was not legal in nature and because Kody is not listed on the aforementioned birth certificate… Christine cannot make any requests legally binding without this lawsuit/process.

After Christine’s walked away from Kody in November 2021, Truely moved with her mother from Arizona to Utah.

It sounds in our opinion here as if Christine wants to force Kody to actually leave his home in order to see his daughter… and not be forced on her end to send the teenager to Arizona out of any parental obligation.

Christine and Kody Brown are no longer married. That’s probably a good thing. (TLC)

Kody and Christine also share children Mykelti, Aspyn, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Paedon; only Truely is a minor, however.

“When I lived in Flagstaff, I firmly believed that moving to Utah was the best choice for me and for Truely,” Christine explained during a previous episode of Sister Wives.

“I knew that I was taking Truely away from her dad. I felt like the best way to preserve Truely’s relationship with Kody was to move her away from him…

“I took their relationship while it was still good and I picked it up and I moved it. And then whenever we come back into town, I just pick it up again and I move it back.”

Sister Wives Season 19 features Kody struggling with his self-confidence. (Image Credit: TLC)

Kody doesn’t seem especially close to his children.

The father of 17 wasn’t even talking to son Garrison when the 25-year old committed suicide this past March.

Kody also trashed his ex-wife’s reasoning behind moving away with their teenager via a Sister Wives confessional last autumn.

“For Christine to think that she’s saving my relationship with Truely by taking her away from me and just ‘preserving’ it — that’s such B.S. rationalization,” Kody said on air, emphasizing that the situation was “ridiculous.”

He has not yet responded in public to Christine’s recent lawsuit.