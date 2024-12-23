Kim Kardashian Baffles Fans With ‘Creepy’ ‘Santa Baby’ Music Video

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Kardashian just dropped a new music video in celebration of the holiday season.

Unfortunately, some fans are a little confused about exactly what holiday she’s celebrating.

The clip is accompanied by a classic Christmas song, but the visuals are definitely delivering Halloween vibes!

Kim Kardashian croons and crawls in her new holiday-themed music video. (Kim Kardashian/YouTube)

Kim Kardashian’s Take on ‘Santa Baby’ Draws Criticism

In the video — a collaboration with visual artist Nadia Lee Cohen and Kim’s brother-in-law Travis Barker — the 44-year-old crawls across the floor of a raucous party scene while crooning the yuletide tune popularized by Eartha Kitt.

At the end of her journey, we learn that the scene was being filmed by Santa himself — who, in this Lynchian nightmare world is played by a different Christmas icon, Macaulay Culkin.

Kim Kardashian crawls through a bizarre holiday party scene in her new music video. (Kim Kardashian/YouTube)

Not surprisingly, the project has received something of a mixed response from fans, many of whom are unsure about what Kim and company were trying to convey.

“Is this for Halloween? Because this scares me,” one commenter wrote, according to Page Six.

“Someone explain this Kim Kardashian video to me like I’m 5,” another tweeted.

“Kim Kardashian’s need for attention is crazy,” a third tweeted.

“Y’all don’t think that video Kim Kardashian did was creepy?” a fourth asked.

Kim hasn’t responded to the backlash, and it’s unlikely that she will. After all, it’s not the job of an artist to explain her work to the critics!

Macaulay Culkin dresses as Santa in Kim Kardashian’s new music video. (Kim Kardashian/YouTube)

Kim’s Christmas Capers

The video caps off an eventful holiday weekend for Kim.

On Saturday, she hosted a holiday party for her Skims employees. Kim is still recovering from a broken foot, but she made her injury festive with a red-and-green boot.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

She also seized the opportunity to recreate the iconic Paper magazine photo that “broke the internet” back in 2014.

Yes, it’s been a full decade since Kim wowed the world with those memorable pics.

At the time, she was newly married to Kanye West and had recently welcomed her first child.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Obviously, a whole lot has changed in the years since.

But Kim is still pushing the envelope with projects that have some fans applauding and others scratching their heads.

We hope that she’ll continue to express herself in divisive ways for many decades to come!