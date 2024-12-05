Mama June Shannon Mourns Anna Cardwell 1 Year After Her Death: We Still Text Her ...

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mama June Shannon is grieving Anna Cardwell.

Just days ahead of the one-year anniversary of her eldest daughter’s death, the WEtv star is opening up about how the family is coping.

Part of their mourning process involves continuing to message Anna. No one wants to remove Anna or delete any of her messages from their devices.

As a result, June admits, they’re still messaging Anna — keeping her memory alive and present in their lives.

On Mama June: Family Crisis, Anna Cardwell discusses her cancer treatments with sister Lauryn Shannon and mother June Shannon. (Image Credit; WEtv)

It has been almost one year since the passing of Anna Cardwell

On the morning of Tuesday, December 3, Mama June Shannon took to her Facebook page to touch upon a heavy topic.

Anna Cardwell, her eldest daughter, passed away on December 9, 2023. So, less than a week ahead of that heartbreaking anniversary, she put out a statement.

“It will be a year on Monday,” she began. “And we miss the hell out of Anna Marie Cardwell.”

On a December 3, 2024 Facebook post, Mama June Shannon mourned her dearly departed daughter ahead of the first anniversary of her passing. (Image Credit: Facebook)

June continued, expressing that she “would give my last penny just to talk to her and her be here for her girls.”

When Anna died following her battle with Stage 4 cancer, she left behind two young daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee.

We have reported on the custody battle over Kaitlyn. In September, the court awarded custody to June over Michael Cardwell, who is Kylee’s biological father, but not Kaitlyn’s.

Speaking to the Mama June: Family Crisis confessional camera, Anna Cardwell explains a family spat. (Image Credit; WEtv)

Mama June Shannon described the process of mourning Anna Cardwell

During her grieving process, June described feeling waves of “hurt at random times.” That is very normal.

“ … U have no control over crying, being mad or trying like everything is OK when really you are dying inside,” she expressed.

June lamented: “ … No one understands… a [loss] of a child is horrible, way different than losing parents, brothers and people that was like parents and amazing grandparents to my children … .”

Both Mama June Shannon and Anna Cardwell discuss the latter’s cancer treatments during Mama June: Family Crisis. (Image Credit; WEtv)

As part of their grief, June revealed, she and other members of the family have continued to message Anna.

“ … She is still in our family group chat text, she is in [her sister] Lauryn Mychelle Shannon car radio just can’t and won’t delete any text and won’t ever take her out the chat,” she admitted.

June added: “So sorry [to] who[ever] gets her number one day. U better not remove yourself.”

While undergoing chemotherapy treatments and more, Anna Cardwell appeared on Mama June: Family Crisis episodes that filmed in 2023 and aired in 2024. (Image Credit; WEtv)

June has also opened up about the emotional toll of living in a house where Anna once lived.

Additionally, she and other relatives have followed Anna’s wishes — bringing her ashes with them when they leave the house.

In this way, they feel that they are honoring Anna’s memory by keeping the thought of her alive, even though she is not.