Farrah Abraham Calls Out OnlyFans Creator Who Claims She Made $43 Million in 2024

Farrah Abraham is crying foul on the claims made by one very successful OnlyFans creator.

Sophie Rain recently made headlines when she revealed that she’s earned roughly $43 million this year. She added that one of her many subscribers tipped her more than $4 million!

Several folks who are familiar with the industry have expressed skepticism about those numbers, and Farrah is one of them.

Farrah Abraham attends the Nazarian Institute’s ThinkBIG 2020 Conference featuring keynote speaker Kris Jenner at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on January 11, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Farrah Abraham Says OnlyFans’ Top Earner Is Exaggerating Her Income

Farrah stopped just short of calling Sophie a liar in a recent interview.

“What I just have to say because I’m a woman of a good heart, and I know it, and I know the business very well — I’m getting a graduate degree in digital marketing — is that this is not factual,” the former Teen Mom star told TMZ.

“But what she can do to make it factual is a bank statement. How much do you pay your team? I pay my teams. Globally. Global teams,” she continued.

Farrah Abraham attends WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the “Marriage Boot Camp” reality stars franchise and the premiere of “Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition” at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv )

“So I do know for the girl to just start out — ‘an adult TikToker’ — they’re paying so much more money to these agencies. I’m seeing agencies take as much as 50 percent.”

Farrah’s Advice

Farrah concluded by advising Sophie based on the lessons that she learned herself during her days as a young adult content creator.

“Sophie Rain’s acting like she’s doing something different; she’s making more money,” Farrah said.

Farrah Abraham attends Women in Film’s Annual Award Ceremony at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“But I’ve done the private jets, the cars. I’ve done it all, but I also know in my young twenties, those other influences, especially male influences, it’s a lot of [toxicity]. You don’t need to compete with other women.”

A Second Opinion

Maitland Ward echoed those sentiments in her own TMZ interview.

The television actress turned adult film star explained her belief that much of Sophie’s appeal — from her allegedly sky-high earnings to her claims about her virginity — is the result of a coordinated PR effort.

“I’d be very curious about who is driving this because I don’t know if it’s just her announcing this,” Maitland said.

“I think it’s BS. I don’t have any proof, of course, but in my experience, someone who’s a virgin … that large amount of money … I hadn’t even heard of her before. If someone made that much money in a year, you would’ve been hearing about it consistently. It just feels like a publicity stunt.”

Maitland concluded her commentary with a question about the year’s other most buzzed-about influencer:

“How much is the Hawk Tuah Girl making?” she asked.

It’s probably better that we don’t know that exact number.

Don’t get is wrong — Haliey Welch has worked hard for her money. But it would still probably depress a lot of people to learn how incredibly wealthy she’s become in just a few months’ time.