On December 9, the world learned that Anna Cardwell had tragically passed away after spending this year battling cancer.

She leaves behind her two young daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee.

The entire family is currently in mourning. But this is, of course, more challenging for her girls than for anyone.

There are many support mechanisms helping these girls right now. One, especially for Kaitlyn, may be seeing a grief therapist.

Prior to her tragic passing, Anna Cardwell posed here in the hospital alongside her loved ones. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Mama June Shannon’s granddaughters, Kaitlyn Clark and Kylee Cardwell, are both reportedly taking this loss harder than anyone.

They’re younger than the others who are grieving. And they lost their mom — that’s always harder.

Kaitlyn did manage to speak at Anna’s funeral on Wednesday. No one expected that she’d do so, but she mustered the courage to speak to honor her mother’s passing.

In 2020, Eldridge Toney posed with Anna Cardwell’s daughters Kaitlyn Clark and Kylee Cardwell. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

TMZ reports that Kaitlyn decided at the funeral home itself that she would share memories of her mother.

The tween elicited strong feelings — and warm laughter — from other family and friends as she spoke about her mother.

It’s certainly a good thing that she was able to do this. Over time, we sometimes regret the things that we didn’t do more than the things that we did.

Wearing glasses, Anna Cardwell snaps this selfie in a kelly green sweater. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

At present, June has custody of Kaitlyn.

(Reports say that there’s now a custody lawsuit over that … which obviously has people concerned)

For the moment, the family is also focusing upon how best to help Kaitlyn cope and heal with her mother’s very sudden passing. One year — less than that, really — is not enough time for an adult, let alone a child.

In this 2020 photo, Anna Cardwell poses with daughters Kaitlyn Clark and Kylee Cardwell. With them was Anna’s longtime boyfriend and future husband, Eldridge Toney. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kaitlyn was no stranger to Anna’s cancer battle. Anna’s aggressive treatments left her weakened, and her eldest pitched in to help.

Reports say that Kaitlyn even helped to make sure that her mom took her medication on time.

There will be a tremendous amount of emotional baggage for her to unpack. For now, she might start seeing a therapist. That’s what the family is discussing — and it’s a great idea.

Despite her diagnosis in early 2023, Anna Cardwell worked to present a positive attitude to the world for many months. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kylee is not with the family. Instead, she is with her biological father, Michael Cardwell.

Reportedly, the 9-year-old is having some difficulty processing her mother’s death. Death is a difficult concept to accept.

These days, she’s relying upon family for emotional support but also on friends. She is even back in school, which will hopefully help her to adjust by maintaining a sense of normality.

Anna Cardwell shared this car selfie, showing off some beautiful turquoise highlights to her blonde hair. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As we previously reported, Kaitlyn and Kylee are living separately. However, that isn’t keeping them out of contact.

They have been calling each other. And they have been sharing in each other’s grief.

Our hearts break for these girls. This will never be easy.