Madison Brush: My Dad is Terrible with Money!

We’ve known it for years, haven’t we?

Kody Brown has financial problems because he’s lazy and has no job outside of reality television and is generally bad at managing money.

Okay, we didn’t know it before. We just assumed it previously.

But we know it now.

Kody Brown is notoriously awful at tracking his money. (TLC)

On the December 9 episode of her The Authentic Society podcast, Madison Brush didn’t hold back or mince a single word when it came to her father’s ability to maintain a healthy bank account.

Along with the way in which he has handled this general situation in the past.

“Before the show, we were very poor,” the 29-year old daughter of Kody and Janelle told her audience, referencing Sister Wives. “My dad made decent money but we had 15 kids.”

We’re sorry. But that’s just too many kids.

Kody Brown is no longer in any polygamous relationships. (TLC)

Madison, who is pregnant with her fourth child, then delved into the family’s ongoing outlook and set-up.

“My dad always chose the get-rich-quick scheme, almost always,” she continued.

“That was such a foreign thought to [husband] Caleb. And I remember explaining some ideas to him and he was like, ‘No, no.’”

The mother of three also noted that Kody was formerly a “sign salesman,” who spent money on random “investments with people.”

Kody Brown appears to be in distress here. (TLC)

She explained in further and troubling detail:

“When we got our tax returns when we were younger, my parents immediately spent it on something, and Caleb’s family were both educated and they did not. They saved it. They saved every penny they could.”

Sounds very responsible to us.

Elsewhere, Madison seemed to echo what her mom said recently about how Kody isn’t close to his loved ones at this point.

Not in any way, shape or form.

Kody Brown has no real relationship with any of his kids. (TLC)

“I have no contact with some of my family, and it’s because of stuff that has happened,” Madison shared on the November 11 episode of this same podcast. “[Kody] doesn’t have any respect for boundaries, and you have to play by his rules, and I just don’t care to do that.”

Kody was even estranged from late son Garrison at the time of his suicide because the two clashed over Kody’s very strict COVID-19 regulations during the height of that pandemic.

“My dad would get very angry when I would… I’m a straight shooter,” Maddie also said last month. “That was one of the reasons that I went no contact because it was like, he didn’t like a mirror being held up.”

Sounds like the Kody Brown we’ve gotten to know: bad with money and bad with taking responsibility of any kind.