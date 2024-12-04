Janelle Brown to Kody: Dude, Your Family Hates You!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Janelle Brown would really like her ex-husband to get the message.

So far, however?

So not very good.

Janelle Brown looks very sad in this confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

On the December 1 episode of Sister Wives, the mother of six threw a graduation party for her and Kody’s youngest daughter, Savanah Brown … and she chose NOT to invite her self-centered former spouse.

“Kody is alienated from 90 to 95 percent of his children,” said Janelle in a confessional.

The veteran reality star shares Logan Brown, 30, Madison Brush, 29, Hunter Brown, 27, the late Garrison Brown, Gabriel Brown, 23, and Savanah, 19, with her ex — with whom she is no longer close.

“He is not really wanted at events. He is not coming regardless of who he brings or doesn’t bring with him,” Janelle added plainly.

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown share the screen here. They no longer share a marriage. (TLC)

This final sentence was a clear reference to Robyn Brown, the only wife who has chosen to stick by Kody’s side over the past few years.

“Kody has this idea that somehow if he leaves Robyn home, he’s going to be able to come to these family gatherings,” Janelle also said on air. “And that’s so far from the truth.”

It’s been evident for quite a while that Janelle, Meri and Christine Brown all have issues with Robyn; they all believe she has been Kody’s favorite for a very long time now.

Hence why Kody is under the impression that he isn’t invited to family gatherings because it would mean his ex-sister wives must spend time with his current legal wife.

Kody Brown is no longer in any polygamous relationships. (TLC)

“I’d like to be a part of Savanah’s life, but it’s like they’re in this collusion that seems to hate Robyn, and I don’t know why other than, well, they’re jealous,” Kody said to the camera on Sunday night.

“I’ve got this whole other side of the family that have decided that they’re still a family and we’re out. Now, they’ll let me in that club as long as I leave Robyn behind. I can’t do that.”

Janelle, of course, swears this isn’t the case.

For the record, too, this episode was filmed quite a long time ago … and Kody did attend Savanah’s actual graduation in the end, which took place in May 2023.

Kody Brown ponders life in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Still, it’s no secret that Kody isn’t close with most of his children.

On the November 3 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle spoke candidly to Kody about the situation.

“The kids are all feeling very estranged from you,” she explained to him. “There’s a lot of nuances, and I can’t be in the middle.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.