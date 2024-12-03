Kate Middleton Returns! Welcomes Special U.K. Visitors! See the Photos!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Middleton has made a Royal return!

On Tuesday, amid her ongoing cancer recovery, the Princess of Wales joined husband Prince William to help welcome special visitors to the United Kingdom.

As previously detailed, Kate accompanied her spouse for an official visit from Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive in a carriage at Buckingham Palace during day one of The Amir of the State of Qatar’s visit to the United Kingdom on December 3, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate and William were the first to greet this couple, meeting them at their residence this morning and then traveling with them to Horse Guards Parade in St James’s Park.

As you can see in the photos above and below, Middleton donned a coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and hat by Sahar Millinery… both in the burgundy color that matched the color of the Qatar flag.

She also rocked some jewelry from the late Queen Elizabeth, most notably her Bahrain pearl drop earrings and her Japanese pearl choker necklace, which the Princess of Wales also wore to the April 2021 funeral of Prince Philip.

The Royals are nothing if not consistent and fashionable.

She’s back! Kate Middleton is slowing making a return to Royal life. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Middleton’s attendance at Tuesday’s events marked another milestone in her gradual return to public duties, as this was her first state visit since announcing in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

We still have not been told just what kind of cancer the Princess has been battling.

But the 42-year-old princess shared in a video message in September that she had completed chemotherapy and is now focused on staying “cancer free.”

As you might expect, the mother of three described it as a “relief” to have completed the treatment in this same footage.

Catherine, Princess of Wales looks on from a balcony during the annual Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, the world was left to wonder what was going on with Middleton due to her absence from the spotlight — only for the Royal beauty to explain in a March social media post.

“I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” Kate said on March 22, citing her cancer diagnosis and adding:

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [the kids] in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be okay.”

Fast forward to June and this positive update from the Princess:

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting.”

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 9, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris J. Ratcliffe – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Middleton added back then that she was looking forward to attending the king’s birthday parade and hoped “to join a few public engagements over the summer,” while cautioning:

“I am not out of the woods yet.”

In recent weeks, though, Kate has traveled with William to Southport, England for an engagement… and joined royal family members at public events marking Remembrance Sunday.

She seems to be doing well, and we could not be happier.

On Friday, meanwhile, Middleton is scheduled to host one of her biggest passion projects: her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.