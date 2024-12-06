Kabir Singh, America’s Got Talent Semifinalist, Dead at 39

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Awful news this week out of the world of television and entertainment:

Kabir Singh, a comedian who advanced all the way to the semifinals on Season 16 of America’s Got Talent, has passed away.

He was 39 years old.

May Kabir Singh rest in peace. The comedian is dead at 39. (NBC)

According to TMZ, Kabir died on Wednesday and authorities are waiting on toxicology results to determine a cause of death.

He was reportedly in San Francisco at the time… and sources told this celebrity gossip website that Singh had a history of health issues; investigators believe he may have died from natural causes, although an investigation is still ongoing.

As previously cited, Singed reached the semifinals in 2021 on the aforementioned NBC reality competition.

The funny star was also featured on Comedy Central, Family Guy, and the BBC and had been performing stand-up gigs around the country… with his most recent performance having been November 2 in Manteca, located in California’s Central Valley.

Kabir Singh appears here in 2021 on America’s Got Talent. (NBC)

Singh’s friend, Jeremy Curry, mourned the loss on Facebook Thursday, December 5, posting a picture of the two smiling together and writing that the late comedian “passed away peacefully in his sleep.”

Curry also told followers and fans that Singh’s funeral services will be held on the morning of Saturday, December 14 in Hayward, California.

He continued by asking for thoughts and prayers for Singh’s loved ones and his fiancée, ending with a simple and meaningful tribute:

“I Love you bro.”

In what appears to be his final Instagram post, Singh gushed about selling out that evening’s early show and urged fans to get tickets for the late show before it sold out as well.

After learning that Kabir Singh had died, numerous supporters left social media messages of shock and sorrow.

“I can’t believe what I’m hearing,” wrote one individual. You are and will always be a fremont legend. RIP and praying for your family.”

Another person commented: “Rip kabir , you killed it at our grand opener in stockton . Very talented an such a good energy #rip.”

And a third chimed in as follows:

Brother I just got the bad news but I’ll pray that you are now in the hands of the Lord. It was a pleasure both knowing and working with you. Rest in peace.” A fourth added: “Kabir, you were a guiding light to all Bay Area comics, showing us that if you work hard enough your talent will shine through.

From your stand up, to writing on Family Guy, to working with the Lonely Island on ‘Never Stop, Stopping,’ you were a force to be reckoned with. You were funny even when you weren’t trying to be and gave solid, memorable advice to those who asked. You will be greatly missed. RIP.