Christina Haack: Has She Found a New Boyfriend After Josh Hall Split?

After Josh Hall, what’s next for Christina?

Fans think that she’ll end up with another figure from the home renovation industry.

Christina Haack is still divorcing Josh Hall, and rumors have been flying about her next man.

Now, people are seeing her cozying up with a general contractor. And they’re putting two and two together.

Has Christina Haack found her new man?

Earlier this year, Christina Haack and Josh Hall split. They are going through a bitter divorce that has upended both of their lives — not to mention her new TV project, The Flip Off.

On Wednesday, December 4, Christina went out shopping for plants.

And she wasn’t alone. As she showcased on her social media, she spent time with general contractor Michael Lange.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Christina’s now-deleted post showed her standing beside Michael Lange, with his arm resting comfortably around her waist.

He, too, reposted the image — also to his Stories, which means that it, too, is now deleted. He included the caption that he was “shopping with the queen” of HGTV.

Christina appeared to be having a nice time. But then, most people do in photos. Naturally, fans drew their own conclusions.

Is this Christina Haack’s new boyfriend after splitting from Josh Hall?

Numerous commenters on social media immediately jumped to conclusions. Some seemed to be shaming Christina for moving on, while others offered congratulations.

Others on what’s left of Twitter were quick to argue that the two are merely “good friends.”

What is the truth?

Page Six reports that Christina Haack is not dating Michael Lange.

“There is no rumored romance,” her rep announced.

Instead, Christina’s representative clarified: “They work together and are good friends.”

In fact, she may have been filming that day

In a separate Story post, Christina Haack revealed that she had been out shopping for landscaping gear with Heather Rae El Moussa.

Both women star on The Flip Off. Originally, Christina would have worked alongside Josh Hall. But that plan, like their marriage, did not work out.

It’s possible that Michael will appear on The Flip Off … but not, it seems, as Christina’s partner.