Jamie Foxx Looks Happy & HEALTHY At Daughter’s Wedding: New Photos

Jamie Foxx looks healthy and happy in a joyful new video.

Back in May of 2023, Jamie Foxx’s health scare was, if anything, understated.

He was “gone for 20 days” fighting for his life in a prolonged coma. Even when he awoke, the beloved actor was unable to walk.

There were real fears that he wouldn’t be healthy enough to walk his daughter down the aisle. Fortunately, that was not the case.

At his daughter’s wedding, Jamie Foxx looked happy and healthy!

On Saturday, September 21, 30-year-old Corinne Foxx married college sweetheart Joe Hooten in an outdoor Los Angeles ceremony.

Jamie Foxx was there. He was able to not only attend the nuptials, but to walk his eldest daughter down the aisle.

As even further proof of his recovery, Jamie Foxx danced with his daughter at the wedding reception.

Video of Jamie Foxx looking healthy and proud has surfaced across social media, including here.

From looking at the 56-year-old Oscar winner, you might not know how close he came to death just 17 months ago.

In March of 2023, his near death “medical complication” put him into a three-week coma and left him unable to walk. His recovery has been a triumph.

Jamie Foxx’s recovery has been spectacular

In May, Corinne told Access Hollywood that her biggest concern for her father was emotional, not physical.

“I’m hoping he can get down the aisle without crying,” she quipped at the time.

“I don’t think he’s going to make it!” Corinne confessed about her father. “He’s really excited, though.”

Corinne’s statements showed a massive contrast with how healthy Jamie Foxx was in May of 2024 versus one year earlier.

In March of 2023, there was fear and confusion. Conflicting reports claimed that Jamie Foxx was already recovering. But, as the world later learned, he spent 20 days in a coma.

Jamie Foxx himself referred to this health scare as going “to hell and back.” Even after the coma, he was unable to walk.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

While many of the people celebrating Jamie Foxx looking so happy and healthy at his daughter’s nuptials, obviously we’re all happy for Corinne and Joe.

The wedding was their special day. Jamie was just happy to be a part of it.

And everyone, including the bride and groom, were of course delighted that he could be there.