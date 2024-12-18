James Kennedy Issues First Statement Since Domestic Violence Arrest

Reading Time: 3 minutes

James Kennedy has broken his silence.

As readers likely know at this point, the Vanderpump Rules alum was arrested this month on charges of domestic violence.

According to various reports, Kennedy got into an argument last week with an unidentified woman (believed to be girlfriend Ally Lewber) and ended grabbing her arm amid their disagreement.

James Kennedy attends Dogsgiving with REÃL MESA at 1 Hotel on December 3, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for REÁL MESA)

Details are still scarce, but it’s believed that Kennedy was taken into custody during at his residence in Los Angeles.

Up until December 17, we had only heard from Kenny’s attorneys, who simply said a few days ago:

“We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James.

“We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges.”

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attend the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

On his Instagram Stories yesterday, meanwhile, Kennedy finally spoke out himself on the supposed incident — and how he’s doing at the moment.

“I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life,” the 32-year old wrote. “I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones.”

Kennedy thanked his loved ones for remaining by his side, adding:

“Navigating challenging moments is not easy but I am determined to learn, grow and move forward with the incredible support system around me.”

James Kennedy attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Based on police records obtained by People Magazine, a woman reportedly told the Burbank Police Department several days ago that “her boyfriend lifted her up and threw her to the ground.”

From what we can gather, Lewber has since moved out of the couple’s shared home.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me,” Lewber wrote on social media on Sunday.

“I’m okay and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time.”

To be clear, neither Kennedy nor Lewber has confirmed anything about the speculation over what transpired that led to the former’s arrest.

Ally Lewber, Hippie and James Kennedy attend Dogsgiving with REÃL MESA at 1 Hotel on December 03, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for REÁL MESA)

Kennedy joined Vanderpump Rules in 2015 when he was a busser at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant SUR.

Over the years, he was often clashed with his co-stars due to his relationship with alcohol.

In 2020, Kennedy celebrated one year of sobriety after numerous attempts to cut drinking out of his life.

“Letting go of drinking was the best decision I ever made and I’m going strong. I don’t miss the booze …… I don’t miss the feeling …. I’m so grateful for everything now and life has become more beautiful in many ways,” he captioned an Instagram post in July of that year.

“Thank you to my rock @raquelleviss for getting me here I couldn’t of done this without you my love. and thank you all for the support this past year.”