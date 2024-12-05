Prince Harry Divorce: Royal Hunk Talks Marriage with Meghan Markle

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Prince Harry has addressed a potential divorce from Meghan Markle.

On December 4, the Duke of Sussex took to the stage in New York City to join New York Times columnist and CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin for a wide-ranging conversation about the mainstream media, misinformation, and efforts to make the digital world a safer place.

But all the headlines in the aftermath of this sit-down are focused on speculation over Harry’s marriage.

Prince Harry leaves the stage during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 4, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Prince Harry Speaks Out on Divorce Rumors

“I Google Newsed you, and there were people fascinated by everything you’re doing, all the time. They’re fascinated by Meghan is in California right now, and you’re here,” Sorkin said to the Royal.

“And there’s articles left and right about, you know, ‘Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren’t you doing them together?'”

It’s true.

Folks are always wondering why Markle isn’t always with Harry.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, attends the Invictus Games 2025 School Program Launch Event at Seaforth Armoury on November 18, 2024 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Ethan Cairns/Getty Images)

“Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?’ ” Prince Harry said with a laugh in response to Sorkin.

“It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls,” he continued.

“Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”

Indeed, as recently as six weeks ago, gossip outlets were labeling Markle and Harry’s marriage as toxic and likely to end in divorce.

Meghan Markle attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on December 4, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

The Sussexes’ New Life

Harry and Meghan share kids Archie Harrison, 5, and Lilibet Diana, 3.

The former previously revealed he’s hesitant to travel back to his native country with the Duchess of Sussex due to the British tabloid media’s coverage of the spouses.

“It’s still dangerous,” Harry said in an interview with ITV in July. “And all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read.”

Harry, of course, lost his mother as a child when the car Princess Diana was in crashed while speeding away from the paparazzi.

In this new Q&A, Harry “I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here,” referring to the United States and the activities he can do here with his children that he “undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the U.K.”

Concluding on this topic — the freedom he has with his son and daughter — and citing his late parent, Harry said on Wednesday:

“I never thought I was going to live, and it feels as though it’s the life that my mom wanted for me.”