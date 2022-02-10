Ashley Jones Drags the F--k Out of Farrah Abraham: Remember Your Porn Career?!?

Game. Set. Match... Ashley Jones!

This past Tuesday night, the MTV personality was among those who ganged up on Farrah Abraham after the unpopular reality TV star used the word ghetto in a dispute with Cory Wharton.

Almost immediately, Wharton's ex, Cheyenne Floyd, jumped all over Abraham, slamming her for only turning to this term because Cory is Black.

A table was eventually flipped. Solo cups were hurled around. And then Abraham jumped on social media to quit the Teen Mom franchise forever.

"The world is tired of hate, attacks, abuse and non consent culture," Tweeted Abraham two days ago.

"Teen mom GOOD LUCK or what is this 'Take Advantage of Teen Moms' since it's not teen moms anymore.

"These people are deplorable. This ship has sailed. Future teen mothers WATCH OUT & STAY STRONG!"

Ashley Jones and husband Bar Smith were on hand for the Cheyenne-Farrah confrontation, with the former quick to also drag Abraham for her word usage when speaking to Wharton.

“I told y’all it’s always the idiots with nothing else to come up with that blurt out ghetto,” Ashley wrote on Wednesday.

“She could have called Cory a turtle neck wearing mother f**ker before she called him ghetto.”

Ashley later reiterated her statement from Tuesday’s Teen Mom Family Reunion episode, saying the "only person who is ghetto" is the plastic surgeon who has given Farrah the face she’s currently wearing.

Jones also referred to her nemesis as “Jigsaw,” a reference to a character with a rather unique face of his own from the “Saw” movies.

Both were pretty solid burns.

But then Jones truly went for it.

Citing Abraham's on-air claim that her fellow Teen Mom castmates were only screaming at her to get famous and to ride her allegedly well-known coattails -- and even that they had kids purely to get hired by MTV - Ashley fired back:

“I had a baby to BECOME relevant, now let’s see what some did to STAY relevant."

As you can see below, Ashley proceeded to quote a teaser for one of Abraham's amateur adult web-cam stories.

There's a reference here to being fully nude on a toilet seat.... and how Farrah is touching certain body parts while talking filthy... and there's some talk about licking and then an appeal to those who are big fans of bathroom fetish fantasies.

We're not judging.

We're just printing the Tweets (and throwing up a bit in our mouths while doing so).

Bar, meanwhile, cited Abraham's new online venture of selling poop while trashing her as "Fecal Matter Farrah," adding:

“So she sells poop, poops on camera while on period and does numerous other horrific things for money, she’s hateful and delusional and after calling Cory ghetto she posts this."

Abraham, for her part, has not yet responded to these critiques.

Following Tuesday night's blow-up, though, she supposedly walked away from the Teen Mom universe as follows:

I will no longer have anything to do with @TeenMom.

The disturbing environment does not belong in my future & what I see is evil, is abusive, has no ethics and is illegal and against the contract.

I don't want any of these people around my family. Enjoy your hate pit of ignorance and power trip.

Children should not be around parents who lie, hate, and are abusive.

I wish all the Teen Mom children the best, they deserve far greater then [sic] what they have. It's evident. I know why I get attacked in real life it's from the denial negativity I have to experience on @TeenMom.

For the record I’m more educated then [sic] all of the teen moms PUT together on this show.

I don't speak of anyones children that’s them & if your not a teen mom GET OFF @TeenMom.