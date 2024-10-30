Christine Brown vs. Kody Brown! Sister Wives Stars to Square Off in Court

Reading Time: 3 minutes

DING! DING! DING!

It’s about to be on between Christine Brown and Kody Brown.

Legally speaking, that is.

Christine Brown deserves props for getting away from Kody. (TLC)

As previously reported, Christine sued her ex-spouse in September for child support and also for custody of the former couple’s 14-year old daughter Truley.

She also asked for a paternity test because Kody is NOT listed on the teenager’s birth certificate for some reason.

Kody and Christine also share children Mykelti, Aspyn, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Paedon; only Truely is a minor, though.

“When I lived in Flagstaff, I firmly believed that moving to Utah was the best choice for me and for Truely,” Christine explained during a previous episode of Sister Wives.

“I knew that I was taking Truely away from her dad. I felt like the best way to preserve Truely’s relationship with Kody was to move her away from him.”

Christine Brown smirks in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Kody is not very close to any of his children.

Still, Kody filed a response to Christine’s lawsuit last month and now The Ashley’s Reality Roundup has confirmed that Christine and Kody will both be required to attend a case management conference as the next step in this case, which has been set for December 18 in Utah.

They can attend the hearing virtually, however.

“Court proceedings, including electronic proceedings, may not be recorded, photographed or transmitted,” the court documents state, meaning nothing from this court date will be featured on Sister Wives.

“Failure to comply with this prohibition may be treated as contempt of court, punishable by fine and time in jail.”

Christine and Kody Brown are no longer married. That’s probably a good thing. (TLC)

The information contained in Kody’s counter claim has been marked “not public” and is therefore not able to be viewed by anyone other than the courts, Kody and Christine and their legal teams.

We’d have to assume he doesn’t want to pay child support, though, and also that he wants to have designed times during which Truely can come stay with him or visit with him in Arizona.

We could also be wrong, of course.

This isn’t someone who comes across as an especially caring father. Or an especially caring human being in general.

Kody Brown can’t hide his anger over his children on Sister Wives. (TLC)

While appearing on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy program a short time, Christine was asked to list three words to describe Kody.

“Deadbeat dad,” Brown said for starters. “Sorry, that’s two, but that can be two. Deadbeat dad and … oblivious.”

In her September filing, Christine requested a domestic relations injunction that prevents both her and Kody from harassment, domestic violence, canceling or modifying services, taking the kids for non-routine travel without court orders or permission and demeaning or disparaging the other party.

Simply put, we hope she gets what she wants.