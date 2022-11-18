Kody Brown: I Don’t EVER Want to See Christine Again!

Now that Christine Brown has left and is living her best life, Kody sure has a lot to say.

The Sister Wives villain seems stuck on the “anger” phase.

He’s been lashing out at Christine, as if he were not the architect of all of this.

Now, Kody is announcing that he never wants to see — or think about — Christine again. Pretty sure that the feeling is mutual, buddy.

On the Sunday, November 20 episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown is not mincing words.

He fumes at the camera, declaring: “I don’t want to see Christine ever again.”

This is more than simply him acknowledging the end of the marriage. It almost sounds like he’s pretending that it was his idea all along.

Christine Brown is finally finished with Kody. We’re so proud of her for coming to this realization.

“I don’t want to think about her,” Kody then spits while talking to the camera.

“I don’t want to drive past this house ever again,” he details bitterly, “and mourn this.”

Kody then declares: “I don’t want to sit and be in this place again.”

Kody Brown is irate in this photo. He’s reacting to the news that Christine no longer wants to be his sister wife.

“I don’t want to deal with this at all,” Kody tells the cameras.

A much older clip showed Kody whining about Christine’s decision to leave him and go live her life as she deserves.

“You are running away rather than being accountable. You’re like ‘I’m divorced,’” he complained.

Kody went on at that time: “I’m leaving, I’m done with you.”

In the new episode, we hear him continue.

“There is such a strike to all my feelings,” Kody whines.

Kody Brown does not look happy in this photo, does he? Like… not one bit.

“And,” Kody continues with no trace of self-awareness, “all the work that I’ve done.”

He insists that he has done so much “for our family to come here.”

So, as Kody sees it, “to sort of have this family gathering, and say ‘goodbye.'”

He declares that “that is way off course for me. Way off the charts.”

“It’s not even right,” Kody laments.

The then whines that “It feels so demeaning.”

Well, it’s never easy when your spouse leaves you. But “demeaning” seems like a bit much.

First of all, doesn’t it stand to reason that Christine’s family would come together to say goodbye to her before she moves?

And secondly … if we’re talking about “demeaning,” how would we refer to how he has treated Christine for many years?

Kody Brown stares down at the camera in this intense look at a scene from Sister Wives Season 16.

In Christine’s own words, she realized that she had become what polygamist circles refer to as the “basement wife.”

That may sound like a lovely name for a cryptid, but it refers to essentially the wife in a plural marriage whose husband values her the least.

Christine felt like she was Kody’s last priority. Years without intimacy or affection made that abundantly clear.

You know who was never the “basement wife” in this marriage? Robyn.

Kody’s fourth wife, his only currently legal wife, received preferential treatment. Everyone — everyone — knows this.

But even now, while he whines about his feelings, Kody has also been griping about how Christine treated Robyn. This guy seems capable only of doubling down.