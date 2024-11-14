Christine Brown and David Woolley FINALLY Jet Off on Honeymoon

And… they’re… off.

At last.

Just over a year since they became husband and wife, David Woolley and Christine Brown finally embarked several days on a trip to honor this occasion.

Yes, they went on a honeymoon.

Christine Brown and David Woolley appear here on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

The Sister Wives cast members very recently visited a number of European destinations — including Barcelona, Spain, and Florence, Italy via a Virgin Voyages Cruise.

And it sure sounds like a grand time was had by all.

“We are finally on our honeymoon!!” Brown wrote on Instagram on November 4, sharing footage of the couple’s travels… including a trip to the famous Sagrada Familia.

“Yep, a year later, we just decided to take our time and go when we were ready. We LOVE Barcelona! The architecture, food and people!!”

Brown and Woolley exchanged vows in Moab, Utah in October 2023.

The former, of course, was in a relationship with Kody Brown for well over two decades prior to walking away from the self-centered polygamist in late 2021.

She has pretty much gushed over Woolley ever since the two got together, often referring to him as her soulmate and her forever love.

In a photo uploaded to Instagram in June, the 52-year old shared a snapshot of herself and her husband enjoying a quiet evening while watching the sunset.

“Every step of my journey brought me here,” Brown captioned pictures of the couple with their backs to the camera.

“Watching the sunset with my forever love, grateful for every moment that led us to this beautiful beginning. #NewlyMarried #SunsetViews #GratefulHeart.”

Christine Brown has found her soulmate. His name is David Woolley. (TLC)

Christine, who is suing Kody for child support and full custody of their daughter, also visited Florence’s Duomo, the Ponte Vecchio bridge, Michelanglo’s statue of David and more during their getaway.

“Florence took my breath away. Masterpieces everywhere!” Christine wrote on her November 11 Instagram video, captioning it as follows:

“I have been craving a trip to Florence since I watched the 1985 A Room with A View #dreamcometrue #florence #duomo #virginvoyages #honeymoon #needtogoback.”

Christine will square off against Kody in court over the matter of their minor child, but her main focus these days is on her new, exciting and seemingly perfect romance.

“I feel like it’s nice to start over again in a new chapter,” Christine previously told E! News of her life with David. “We’re also starting over in a new chapter.”