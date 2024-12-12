Christina Haack Breaks Down Over Failed Marriage in Shocking HGTV Clip

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In our very first look at The Flip Off, an upcoming HGTV reality show that debuts on January 29 and which is anchored by Christina Haack, the host opens up to an unexpected companion about a surprising topic:

First husband Tarek El Moussa.

About the end of her third marriage to Josh Hall.

Christina Haack falls apart here over the end of her third marriage. (HGTV)

Haack and Hall split up in July, but the aforementioned footage marks the first time we’ve heard Christina really talk about it.

“We had a blow up… middle fingers in my face,” she tells Tarek in this People Magazine sneak peek, adding:

“Things with Josh have been bad for a long time.”

The most heartbreaking revelation, though, involves Christina and Tarek’s two kids: Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9.

“The kids literally asked me to leave,” Haack says of the end of her latest marriage. “They told me he’s not nice to me. Why would I stick around?”

Brayden El Moussa, Taylor El Moussa, and Christina Anstead attend 2019 Disney On Ice “Mickey’s Search Party” at Staples Center on December 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Christina has come out swinging via social media on numerous occasions since filing for divorce, trashing Josh as a gold-digger and insecure ego maniac.

“I feel like I’m in a tornado all the time and I just can’t get out of it,” Christina tells Tarek on her new show, breaking down into tears.

“Everything since like 2016 has been so hard and so horrible. It’s really taken a really bad toll on me.”

Indeed, Christina and Tarek’s seven-year marriage concluded in December 2016 … with a scary incident involving Tarek fleeing their family home with a gun and eventually entering rehab for addiction.

They are clearly on great terms these days, however.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa, hosts of HGTV’s hit show Flip or Flop, visited the HGTV Santa HQ at Lakewood Center. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center)

Christina later married British TV host Ant Anstead in 2018 and welcomed a son, Hudson, now 5, before breaking up in September 2020.

She exchanged vows with Hall in a courthouse ceremony in October 2021 and the two parted ways in July 2024.

From what we can gather, the exes continue to battle in court over the divorce.

Thankfully, though, she and Tarek have found common ground.

Tarek El Moussa visits Build to discuss the show “Flipping 101 w / Tarek El Moussa” at Build Studio on March 2, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

In January, Tarek told People his relationship with Christina was “better than it’s been ever, since the separation.”

And then in this new preview, seemingly citing their own history, Christina tells Tarek:

“I’m really sorry for s— too. I really am. I just want you to know.”

Getting a bit emotional himself, Tarek tells his ex-wife:

“I understand that feeling of being a little bit lost. And I acknowledge that I’m a big part, if not the entire part, of all of this.”