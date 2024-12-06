Paris Jackson Is Engaged to Justin Long!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Paris Jackson is officially engaged!

The musician and daughter of music legend Michael Jackson announced today that she’s taking the next step with longtime boyfriend Justin Long.

To be clear, this is Paris’ bandmate Justin “Blue” Long, not the actor from those “I’m a Mac” commercials.

Paris Jackson attends the Off-White fashion show during the September 2024 New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Paris Jackson Announces Engagement

Justin and Paris have carefully guarded their privacy over the years, so not much is known about their relationship.

But they’ve been dating since the summer of 2022, and it seems that they’ve been inseparable from the start.

In keeping with their low-key demeanor, even their engagement announcement was subtle. What appeared to be a carousel of photos in honor of Justin’s birthday contained a sneaky photo of his proposal.

“Happy birthday my sweet blue,” Paris wrote on Instagram.

“Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you,” she concluded.

While there was no mention of the engagement, the photo of Justin on one knee seems to speak for itself.

Paris previously dated bandmate Gabriel Glenn for about two years.

At one point, there were rumors that they had secretly married, but it seems there was no truth to those reports.

Paris Jackson attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2025 Presentation at Highline Stages on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

Whatever the case, Paris and Gabriel went their separate ways in 2020.

A Life In the Spotlight

At 26, Paris has never known a life outside of the spotlight.

Being the only daughter of one of the most famous men on the planet presents pressures and challenges that few can relate to, and Paris struggled with addiction and self-harm in her youth.

Paris Jackson attends the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Thankfully, Paris appears to be doing much better these days.

In addition to her lucrative modeling work, she’s a passionate musician who has received many favorable reviews for her work.

Her 2020 debut solo album, Wilted, is described as a concept creation exploring themes of “heartbreak, betrayal, grief and rebirth.”

Paris Jackson attends the Old Navy and The Cut Host 90’s Throwback Party at Webster Hall on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

The album received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics.

Little is known about Justin other than that he’s a member of Paris’ band, the Soundflowers.

We’re sure these two are looking forward to many years of making beautiful music together.

Our sincere congratulations go out to this happy couple!