Brian Austin Green RIPS Machine Gun Kelly for Dumping PREGNANT Megan Fox

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brian Austin Green is standing up for his ex-wife.

As you may have heard this week, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have split up… just one month after we learned that the actress was pregnant with the couple’s child.

Seriously, Fox just announced this blessed news a few weeks ago.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green attend Ferrari Celebrates 60 Years In America on October 11, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Ferrari North America)

We don’t know many details behind the shocking break-up, but observers have been under the assumption that Machine Gun Kelly is the one who wanted out of the relationship.

That’s what Green thinks, at least.

The actor spoke on December 12 to a TMZ cameraman and expressed both surprise and anger over his former spouse no longer being with Kelly, placing the blame for this situation directly on the shoulders of the eccentric musician.

“I had no idea,” Green first said when asked about Fox and Kelly ending their romance.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green attend the Underground Event Screening of Paramount Pictures’ ‘TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES’ at UFO Sound Studios on October 5, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International)

After the TMZ reporter alleged that Kelly was unfaithful to his former fiancée, Green replied:

“How old is he? Do you know? He’s in his 30s. Nice… In your 30s, like — I don’t know. Grow up. She’s pregnant.”

To be clear, there’s been no confirmation that Kelly cheated on Fox.

But Green shares three kids with the brunette beauty (Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 10 and Journey River, 8) and the two have remained close in the wake of their own divorce.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green arrive at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

“I just want the best for her, I want the best for the baby, I want the best for our kids,” added Green in this same interview.

“That’s a shame. That’s a shame. I’m heartbroken about it because I know she’s been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that.”

Green and Fox have quite the history:

They met in 2004 while filming the sitcom Hope & Faith and then got married in 2010.

The stars went their separate ways at one point during the 2010s, and then got back together, and then ended things for good when Fox filed for divorce from Green in November 2020… mere days after she and Kelly stepped out as a couple for the first time.

Fox and Kelly got engaged in 2022.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

This past March, Kelly and Fox called off their eventual wedding. But they stayed together.

Green, meanwhile, welcomed a baby with girlfriend Sharna Burgess in the summer of 2022.

“[Fox] gets along really well with Sharna. Megan trusts her around the boys,” an insider told People Magazine on Friday, adding:

“Brian’s a great dad, too. Megan feels fortunate that her boys are loved and always taken care of.”