Megan Fox confirmed this week that she and Machine Gun Kelly have called off their engagement.

But despite that bombshell, it’s still difficult to tell exactly what’s going on between these two.

Megan appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday, and she gave some surprisingly candid responses to questions about her relationship.

But she also played it coy on certain aspects of her love life.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: The Engagement Is Off

When host Alex Cooper set the stage by noting that Megan and MGK “were engaged, then I think it called off,” Fox confirmed the accuracy of that description.

“All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred,” Megan replied, according to In Touch.

From there, however, Megan became much more secretive.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the “Taurus” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )

“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se,” Megan said.

“What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what,” she added.

“I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Machine Gun Kelly, winner of the Alternative Rock Album of the Year award for ‘Tickets To My Downfall,â€™ and Megan Fox attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Have Megan and MGK Broken Up?

This is not the first we’ve heard about Megan and MGK calling off their engagement.

But while most of the initial reports alleged that the couple had broken up, in her latest interview, Megan seemed to be hinting that there’s still some life left in the relationship.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

If that’s the case, however, these two are moving much slower than they were before.

According to a new report from Page Six, Megan and MGK are living separately while they try to figure out the next phase of their relationship.

“They did this arrangement to give each other some space while still being together. [They] are at a low moment right now. It changes every day,” a source tells the outlet.

“Friends around them don’t see them completely ending the relationship as they truly change their minds every day.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

We may never know if there’s any truth to the rumors that MGK was caught cheating on Megan.

But whatever the case, it seems that these two recently encountered some difficulties that prompted them to slam on the brakes.

Megan was probably hoping that her latest comments would be the last word on the subject, but it seems that fans are more curious than ever about the status of this A-list pair.