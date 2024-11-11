Megan Fox Pregnant With Her 4th Child After Devastating Miscarriage 

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s going to be quite the 2025 for Megan Fox.

The Jennifer’s Body star announced she’s expecting another baby on November 11, her first with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Despite rumors that the pair had split, Megan and MGK appear to be very much together given the news – and the fact that the Transformers star confirmed he was the father on Instagram.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the “Taurus” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )

Baby #4 on the Way!

Megan announced the news on Monday, November 11 on, where else, Instagram, Sharing a carousel photos, she announced that she’s currently expecting.

“Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” she wrote in the caption, along with heart and angel emoji.

The message calls back to the fact that Megan tragically suffered a miscarriage a few years ago.

In the photo carousel, she shared a snap where she was covered in oil while cradling her bump and a second of a positive pregnancy test. She also tagged MGK in the post, confirming he was the father.

The Growing Brood

This new addition will be Megan’s 4th child to date. She already has 3 kids with her previous partner, Brian Austin Green.

There’s Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7.

As for MGK, the rapper welcomed daughter Casie, now 15, in 2009 with then-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

Since the pair started dating in 2020, they have been very involved parents, both with their own kids, as well as each others.

No doubt that this baby will bring all of the kiddos together, even if they’ll all be a lot older!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC)

Where to Megan and MGK Stand these days?

Two years after they started dating, MGK proposed to Megan with quite the rock and quite the fanfare.

Since 2022, they’ve been through a roller coaster of relationship statuses, starting with the miscarriage.

After the proposal, MGK hinted that his love had experienced a pregnancy loss when he performed at the Billboard Music Awards and dedicated the set to their “unborn child.”

She then confirmed as much in her poetry book, “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous,” which hit bookshelves in November 2023.

She subsequently told WWD that the miscarriage was “difficult” to process.

“This miscarriage [was] really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering,” she explained.

This was not Megan’s first loss as she previously experienced an ectopic pregnancy.

As for the pair, last we heard in March, their engagement was off and they had gone their separate ways. Megan confirmed as much, though insisted that they would always be in each other’s orbit.

“There will always be a tether to him no matter what. I can’t say what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow,” she insisted.

That seems to be the case! Congratulations to the couple. Here’s hoping this means you guys have it all figured out!