Andi Dorfman Boyfriend Revealed: Who is Blaine Hart?

by at .

Suffice it to say that not all of Andi Dorfman's relationships have ended well. 

That is okay. She has moved on and found her happiness, this time looking off screen.

The The Bachelorette alum has gone public with her new relationship.

Her new love is not a familiar face to the Bachelor Nation, but he is a man from her past.

Andi Dorfman Teases Romance with Blaine Hart

Andi Dorfman was a contestant on Season 18 of The Bachelor before she made her The Bachelorette debut in Season 10.

About two months ago, she revealed that she was in a relationship.

She did not, at the time, disclose who the lucky man might be.

Andi Dorfman Kisses Blaine Hart

Now, the world knows his face -- after she shared him on social media.

Thanks to an inside source speaking to E! News, we know his name.

Andi's significant other is Blaine Hart.

Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart

The insider dished that Andi and Blaine "met each other years ago.

This was "during college," the source detailed, after they met "through a mutual friend."

The friend in question "went to school with Blaine in South Carolina."

Andi Dorfman is on the Beach

"They both happened to be in Italy at the same time this past summer," the source shared.

"And," the insider continued, the two "reconnected after 15 years."

Triumphantly, the source explained: "They have been together ever since!"

Andi Dorfman Attends Z100 Event

The insider boasts that this beautiful romance is "the fairy tale Andi always dreamt of."

The source added: "She has never been happier before in her life."

Those are strong words. Encouraging ones, too.

Andi Dorfman on the Beach

At first, Andi played coy about her new man.

Her first public photo with Blaine had his face turned away from the camera.

This was on November 10, when her cousin -- 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman -- echoed many fans by asking "Now who is this?"

Andi Dorfman, Beautiful and Fun

Andi let people ask their questions but was in no rush to answer them.

For New Year's Eve, she took to social media to share a photo of the two of them sharing a kiss.

Andi captioned the celebratory photo: "By far my favorite thing from 2021."

Andi Dorfman Instagram Photo

The next day, Andi kicked off 2022 with another post.

"Cheers to a year filled with love and sparkles," she expressed.

Optimistically, Andi added: "2022 … I have a feeling you might very well be the best one yet!"

Andi Dorfman is Pretty

While that expression of hope sounds downright unrealistic considering the state of, well, everything, it's nice to hear.

Andi has certainly been unlucky in love in the past.

Never was that more apparent than when her initial debut on the franchise was on Juan Pablo's season.

Andi on Instagram

Juan Pablo made for a very entertaining season ... but he is widely regarded as being one of the worst leading men in the show's history.

Andi dropped out of the competition, excusing herself.

That was seven years ago, and certainly not the end of her journey.

Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray Together

Andi moved on with Josh Murray after she had her own time as leading lady, but they broke up in early 2015.

Blaine likely has very little to say about Andi's on-screen history.

Why? Because, according to the inside source, "he did not watch her on The Bachelorette."

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Andi Dorfman Biography

Andi Dorfman Teases Romance with Blaine Hart
Andi Dorfman is an Assistant District Attorney from Fulton County, Georgia. She graduated from LSU undergrad and Wake Forest law school.... More »
Born
Birthplace
Atlanta, Geogia
Full Name
Andi Dorfman

Andi Dorfman

Andi Dorfman Photos

Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart
Andi Dorfman Kisses Blaine Hart
Andi Dorfman is on the Beach
Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray Together
Andi Dorfman on the Beach
Andi Dorfman Attends Z100 Event

Andi Dorfman Videos

The Bachelor Preview: Andi Dorfman Returns!
The Bachelor Preview: Andi Dorfman Returns!
The Bachelor Sneak Preview: Guess Who's Back!
The Bachelor Sneak Preview: Guess Who's Back!
Andi Dorfman vs. Nick Viall
Andi Dorfman vs. Nick Viall

Related Celebrities