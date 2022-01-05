Andi Dorfman Boyfriend Revealed: Who is Blaine Hart?

Suffice it to say that not all of Andi Dorfman's relationships have ended well.

That is okay. She has moved on and found her happiness, this time looking off screen.

The The Bachelorette alum has gone public with her new relationship.

Her new love is not a familiar face to the Bachelor Nation, but he is a man from her past.

Andi Dorfman was a contestant on Season 18 of The Bachelor before she made her The Bachelorette debut in Season 10.

About two months ago, she revealed that she was in a relationship.

She did not, at the time, disclose who the lucky man might be.

Now, the world knows his face -- after she shared him on social media.

Thanks to an inside source speaking to E! News, we know his name.

Andi's significant other is Blaine Hart.

The insider dished that Andi and Blaine "met each other years ago.

This was "during college," the source detailed, after they met "through a mutual friend."

The friend in question "went to school with Blaine in South Carolina."

"They both happened to be in Italy at the same time this past summer," the source shared.

"And," the insider continued, the two "reconnected after 15 years."

Triumphantly, the source explained: "They have been together ever since!"

The insider boasts that this beautiful romance is "the fairy tale Andi always dreamt of."

The source added: "She has never been happier before in her life."

Those are strong words. Encouraging ones, too.

At first, Andi played coy about her new man.

Her first public photo with Blaine had his face turned away from the camera.

This was on November 10, when her cousin -- 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman -- echoed many fans by asking "Now who is this?"

Andi let people ask their questions but was in no rush to answer them.

For New Year's Eve, she took to social media to share a photo of the two of them sharing a kiss.

Andi captioned the celebratory photo: "By far my favorite thing from 2021."

The next day, Andi kicked off 2022 with another post.

"Cheers to a year filled with love and sparkles," she expressed.

Optimistically, Andi added: "2022 … I have a feeling you might very well be the best one yet!"

While that expression of hope sounds downright unrealistic considering the state of, well, everything, it's nice to hear.

Andi has certainly been unlucky in love in the past.

Never was that more apparent than when her initial debut on the franchise was on Juan Pablo's season.

Juan Pablo made for a very entertaining season ... but he is widely regarded as being one of the worst leading men in the show's history.

Andi dropped out of the competition, excusing herself.

That was seven years ago, and certainly not the end of her journey.

Andi moved on with Josh Murray after she had her own time as leading lady, but they broke up in early 2015.

Blaine likely has very little to say about Andi's on-screen history.

Why? Because, according to the inside source, "he did not watch her on The Bachelorette."