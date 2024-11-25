Zayn Malik Mourns Liam Payne On-Stage During First Solo Tour

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Zayn Malik is paying tribute to Liam Payne.

In October, Liam died unexpectedly, plummeting from his hotel balcony in Argentina.

Many questions surround the One Direction alum’s tragic passing. He had complex relationships with his former bandmates.

But they have all come together in mourning. Now, Zayn is posting tributes to Liam as he embarks on a music tour.

Former One Direction band member Zayn Malik leaves after attending the funeral service of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne, at a St Mary’s church in Amersham, west of London on November 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Zayn Malik is honoring Liam Payne

As we reported at the time, Zayn Malik attended Liam Payne’s funeral alongside other One Direction alums.

Just days later, he kicked off his solo tour — his very first, in fact.

Launching the tour was obviously an emotional moment. Zayn was sure to pay tribute to Liam on stage.

Liam Payne performs during WE Day UK 2019. (Photo Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images)

After Zayn walked off the stage at the first stop on his tour, the tribute played on the screen.

“Liam Payne. 1993-2024. Love you bro,” the message read on Saturday, November 23.

Alongside the text was a red heart. And, according to what fans are posting on Twitter and beyond, Zayn continued to post these tributes as his nascent tour continued.

THE FACT THAT ZAYN WILL PUT THIS MESSAGE AT EVERY END OF HIS SHOWS TO PAY TRIBUTE TO LIAM, MAKES ME SOBBING ????#ZaynSTTSTTour #STTSTour pic.twitter.com/h3nPgLQLsF — ᯓ★ laure • saw louis x2 ????ᶻ (@zquadrry28x) November 24, 2024

Why did Zayn Malik go on tour so soon?

Some may find it curious or even insensitive for Zayn to launch his tour the same week as Liam’s funeral.

However, this is actually the opposite of what some might assume.

Zayn had originally scheduled his Stairway to the Sky tour to kick off on October 23. However, Liam’s passing just one week before that prompted Zayn to postpone.

Zayn performs at O2 Academy Leeds on November 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Andrew Benge/Getty Images for ABA)

“Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the Stairway to the Sky Tour,” Zayn explained on Instagram at the time.

“The dates are being rescheduled for January,” he shared. “And I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days.”

Zayn then detailed: “Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding.”

Recording artist Liam Payne of music group One Direction performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMÂ’s Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One at STAPLES CENTER on December 4, 2015. (Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Zayn and Liam, by the former’s own admission, “butted heads” over the years. That didn’t change the fact that they formed a unique bond during their time in One Direction.

Truth be told, Liam experienced friction with multiple former bandmates. He was in the process of mending fences when he passed away on October 16.

Zayn has been a solo artist for eight years. This is his first solo tour. It is a worthy tribute for him to share this simple message for his fallen friend at his shows.