Liam Payne Hotel Video Sheds New, Startling Light on Singer’s Death

We have an update on the death of Liam Payne.

And it’s a pretty significant one.

As you may have heard about already, it’s been confirmed that Payne did NOT commit suicide when he fell three stories to his death last month from the balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

We know this due to security footage from the hotel itself, which appears to feature Payne fainting right before plummeting to his tragic passing.

Liam Payne performs onstage at 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at American Airlines Center on November 28, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. ((Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Now, meanwhile, TMZ has unearthed even more of this same security footage.

Via screenshots from videos filmed from inside the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, we can see that Payne was being carried back to his room just minutes before his death.

The artist was conscious at the time, but clearly under the influence.

A subsequent autopsy revealed that Payne had drugs, including something known as pink cocaine, in his system upon falling off the balcony.

Liam Payne arrives at the “All Of Those Voices” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

When the workers escorting Payne to his room finally got him inside, one of them called 911 to report that they featured the singer would use the balcony and accidentally hurt himself.

And here’s the thing: There’s actually a backstory to this fear.

In mid-September, sources tell TMZ that Liam’s bodyguard was ALSO concerned Payne might have been very high on drugs and and therefore forced him inside a room in a Florida rental house.

The One Direction alum escaped from a balcony, using a garden hose to reach the ground.

Liam Payne performs during the TAB Everest Race Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse on October 13, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for The ATC)

This all sort of makes very sad sense now, doesn’t it?

Based on a the 911 transcript, the hotel employee said to the operator of Payne: “I don’t know whether his life may be in danger. He is in a room with a balcony, and, well, we’re a little afraid …”

It seems apparent that Payne was trying to escape from the hotel room when he crashed to the ground and died.

We can now confirm he even had bag strapped around his shoulder when his body was discovered; a bag that he did NOT have on him earlier when being carried back to his room.

This would support the theory posited above.

Liam Payne performs during WE Day UK 2019 at The SSE Arena on March 6, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

As tributes continue to pour in for Payne, three arrests have been made in conjunction with his death.

A trio of hotel employees were previously charged with crimes related to the drugs found in Payne’s room and in his system.

We’ll continue to update this website with information as news breaks.

May Liam Payne rest in peace.