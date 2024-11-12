Martha Stewart Shoves Drew Barrymore After Cringeworthy Petting Attempt

Welp.

That was awkward.

On the November 12 edition of The Drew Barrymore, the host welcomed guest Martha Stewart, who has been in the news of late due to a documentary about her life that includes such bombshells as Stewart having cheated on her husband.

Martha Stewart appears here as a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show. (The Drew Barrymore Show)

In this latest instance, the 83-year old was honored by Barrymore as the “original” influencer… and then things got weird.

At one point, Barrymore bit her finger and asked Martha: “What makes you soft and gooey?”

Uhhh, “soft and gooey treatment,” Stewart eventually replied, clearly confused by the very confusing query.

“Soft and gooey treatment?’ Barrymore repeated, prior to leaning over and trying to caress her guest’s arm while asking: “When you’re treated like a lady?”

Martha Stewart attends the 2024 WWD Honors at Cipriani South Street on October 29, 2024 in New York City.

(Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

The cringeworthy moment culminated with Stewart full-on shoving Barrymore aside and telling her “You’re the wrong gender!”

Barrymore fell back dramatically on to the sofa at last and said “I know, I know” prior to one of Barrymore’s dogs running up on stage and creating a much-needed distraction.

“As much as we’re here to honor you today, I want to thank you also for honoring every person that you’ve influenced in the world too,” Barrymore added, trying to save the moment.

But it’s gone viral nonetheless.

Martha Stewart attends Martha Stewart’s 100th Book Party Celebration during Food Network New York City Wine and Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ at Four Twenty Five on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Barrymore is no stranger to unusual guest interactions.

Last December, the occasional actress was blasted as “clingy, creepy, and cringe” for touching Oprah Winfrey’s arm during an interview.

More recently, her interview technique was branded as “invasive” over social media and by uncomfortable viewers after she sat EXTREMELY close to Austin Butler on the couch.

“I’ll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point,” Barrymore admitted to Entertainment Tonight in August.

“You know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself I like to be around people. It’s not everyone’s favorite, but I’m sorry to those people.

“I think that first of all we’re always gonna be big on joy and laughter and feeling good, and that was something I always wanted to do, but I never thought we would launch in a pandemic, and trying to lean into the joy and the feel good and the comedy at that time was real weird and wacky.”