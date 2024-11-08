Prince Harry 'Uncomfortable' in SoCal & Missing His Old Life in UK, Source Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

One royal expert believes that Prince Harry is deeply uncomfortable with life in the US.

It’s been almost five years since Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals and relocated overseas.

But one observer is convinced that in all that time, Harry still has not grown accustomed to his SoCal lifestyle.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex make an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Peacehaven, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Harry Is ‘Flying Solo,’ Expert Believes

It’s no secret that Harry and Meghan have been appearing separately much more often in recent months.

Most royal watchers believe that the move is part of a calculated rebranding effort on the Sussexes’ part.

According to recent polls, Harry and Meghan are less popular than ever.

And they may feel that they can rebound if they establish themselves in the public’s eye as individuals, rather than just two halves of a couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performance by a Welsh choir in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Despite recent career setbacks, Meghan is not giving up on her dream of becoming her generation’s Martha Stewart.

And royal journalist Phil Dampier believes the situation has left Harry longing for his old life.

“Meghan is concentrating on her American Rivera Orchard lifestyle brand which is dependent on Netflix, while Harry has been flying solo with his charity work,” Dampier recently told Fabulous magazine (via The Sun).

“He clearly feels a need to return to the UK and Africa for various causes like the Wellchild Charity and Sentebale in Lesotho, and I think he wants to look up old friends he has drifted apart from.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Prince Harry is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Meghan, Says Journalist

“Sometimes in the US, he looks uncomfortable or just plain bored when he is out and about with Meghan at showbiz or sporting events,” Dampier continues.

He further claims that the Duke of Sussex often appeared out of sorts during his recent travels with Meghan.

“And during their trips this year to Colombia and Nigeria he looked like a bolt-on accessory while she seemed to be the dominant partner.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

But despite this discomfort, Dampier believes it’s unlikely that Harry and Meghan will return to the UK.

“Meghan is not popular,” he says, adding:

“She doesn’t want to come back and they are going their own ways, to some extent.”

Is There Trouble In Harry and Meghan’s Relationship?

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends a Sentebale reception and panel discussion at The Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Brian Otieno/Getty Images for Sentebale)

Not surprisingly, the situation has led to rumors that Harry and Meghan may soon go their separate ways.

But there’s no real basis for such speculation at this time.

“It is normal for couples to not do everything together,” a source close to the couple tells The Sun.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.