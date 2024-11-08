Prince William Breaks Silence on “Brutal” Year in Wake of Cancer Diagnoses

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Prince William has stated the obvious.

But he’s making headlines by doing so.

In an especially candid interview on November 7 — which took place at the conclusion of his visit to Cape Town, South Africa — the Prince of Wales opened up about just how challenging the past several months have been.

Prince William, Prince of Wales attends Earthshot+ at Portside Tower on November 5, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)

Simply put, “it’s been dreadful,” William told reporters, according to the BBC. “It’s probably been the hardest year in my life.”

How could it not have been, right?!?

In 2024, both Kate Middleton and Prince Charles were diagnosed with cancer.

The Princess appears to be doing a lot better after various rounds of chemotherapy; however, there’s been talk that Charles has pancreatic cancer and therefore doesn’t have very long to live.

Performers dance as Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales arrives for the 2024 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on November 6, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ian Vogler-Pool/Getty Images)

The 42-year-old went on explain that juggling his royal duties and family responsibilities has been vey hard, telling the press:

“Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.”

In general, William — who shares kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, with Middleton — did make a point to praise his dad and his wife for staying SO strong during these diagnoses.

“I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done,” he continued. “But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales meets with volunteers of the National Seas Rescue Institute during a visit to Simonâ€™s Town Harbour on November 7, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images)

When asked how Middleton — who confirmed on September 9 that she had completed cancer treatment — is faring, William said that she is “doing well,” and, after being told he looked relaxed, said:

“I couldn’t be less relaxed this year, so it’s very interesting you’re all seeing that.”

We don’t see Prince William talking like this very often. It’s refreshing, isn’t it? It’s like he’s a real human being.

“It’s more a case of just crack on and you’ve got to keep going,” he said. “I enjoy my work and I enjoy pacing myself and keeping sure that I have got time for my family, too.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales takes part in a rugby coaching session with local school children during a visit to Ocean View Secondary School on November 4, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)

William will be King someday. He’s taking on more responsibility right now, too, considering the state of his father.

Speaking on this role, William cited the Earthshot Prize… a global environmental award that is rewarded to five winners each year for their contributions towards environmentalism

“Do I like more responsibility? No. Do I like the freedom that I can build something like Earthshot? Then yes. And that’s the future for me,” he said.

“It’s very important, with my role and my platform, that I’m doing something for good. That I’m helping people’s lives and I’m doing something that is genuinely meaningful.

“So, the Earthshot is a culmination, if you like, of all that put together.”