Prince Harry Wants ‘Space’ From Meghan Markle as Divorce Rumors Circulate: …

Prince Harry reportedly wants some “space” from Meghan Markle, and not surprisingly, the situation has sparked divorce rumors.

Harry has been doing some traveling in recent weeks. And while Meghan usually joins him on his international trips, this time the Duke of Sussex was rolling solo.

In the past month, Harry visited New York City, London, and Lesotho, all without Meghan by his side.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City.

Harry Takes ‘Space’ From Meghan Amid Divorce Rumors

Obviously, there could be any number of explanations for why Meghan stayed home.

But her absence comes amid reports that Harry is looking to rebuild his image. And apparently, that effort involves distancing himself from Meghan.

It’s possible that Meghan simply decided to stay home with the couple’s two kids.

But a source tells The Daily Mail that “solo Harry” was all Harry’s idea, and that he “wanted it this way” and “wants space.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the "Friends @ Home Event" at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 12, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Is Harry Attempting to Rebuild His Public Image?

It’s been a rough few years for Harry and Meghan, as the couple has suffered setbacks both personal and professional.

And Harry felt the fallout of his “fall from grace” throughout his recent tour. For example, he was not invited to a star-studded charity event hosted by the Clooneys despite the fact that he was in NYC that same night.

The reasons for Harry’s solo tour might all have to do with PR and optics.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react after their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England.

“This definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage,” a source tells the Mail.

“He’s always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him.”

Meghan’s Role In Harry’s Future

The insider went on to concede that Meghan might have had other reasons for staying home. But they noted that the decision to sit out the Lesotho leg of the trip was particularly revealing.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City.

“There may be a good reason she can’t leave the kids, but she’s never been to Lesotho and that surprises me — it is like a second home [to Harry],” they said, adding that the “royal family there is like his second family.”

“Sentebale is such a big part of his life, you’d think he would want to share it.”

Speaking with The Sun, royal journalists Arthur Edwards and Jennie Bond confirmed that Meghan and Harry are living more separate lives these days.

And they speculated that Meghan might never again return to the UK.

The London Issue

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Recent polls indicate that Meghan is one of the most unpopular royals (second only to Prince Andrew).

And that might have factored into her decision to sit out the London leg of Harry’s tour.

“Meghan is not popular. She doesn’t want to come back and they are going their own ways, to some extent,” Bond said.

“I don’t think she [Meghan] can come here much. I don’t think people think too much of her,” Edwards added.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.

“I think she’s struggling in popularity in the UK and I think they seem to be doing things separately now. She’s got her program, and he’s got his,” he continued.

As for Harry, “he comes into Britain now with no fuss,” according to Edwards.

In other words, it’s very unlikely that Harry and Meghan are headed for divorce.

The decision for Meghan to stay home was probably part of a PR strategy. But you can be sure that the haters will continue flocking to more dramatic explanations.