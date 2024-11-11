Kody Brown Doesn’t Seem to Understand Concept of Bisexuality

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We don’t say this often, because the guy is mostly a clueless narcissist, but let’s give Kody Brown a modicum of credit:

He’s always come across as very supportive of daughter Gwendlyn.

On this week’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody and ex-spouse Christine Brown came together to celebrate their 23-year-old daughter’s engagement to Beatriz Queiroz.

Gwendlyn confirmed her intention to marry Beatriz way back in late 2022.

Kody Brown appears to be in distress here. (TLC)

“I have no problem when Gwen marrying a woman,” Kody said in a confessional on this installment, which we applaud Brown for saying.

But then the father of 17 added:

“Gwen came out but she wasn’t as articulate about it. She talked about how she was attracted to both sexes.”

Well, yeah.

In 2020, Brown came out as a raging bisexual, which means she’s attracted to both sexes and one of those sexes is female and she fell in love with a female and is now married to one. It’s not all that complicated, Kody.

Kody Brown looks so very confused in this photo. (TLC)

Indeed, in a 2022 episode of Sister Wives, Gwendlyn explained her stance on her own sexuality as follows:

“I’m not only attracted to women. I’m also attracted to men and people that fall into other gender spectrums.”

Kody does seem generally in favor of any lifestyle such as this, claiming on the November 10 installment that he’s simply listening to The Big Guy Upstairs when it comes to his stance on the LGBTQ+ community:

“I specifically had an experience where God said, as God, God said, ‘I judge,’ and he told me, ‘And you love.’ That’s how I live if I can.”

Sister Wives Season 19 features Kody struggling with his self-confidence. (Image Credit: TLC)

Kody Brown apparently talks to God a lot.

As for Christine, who brought her now-husband David Woolley to the engagement party that aired this week, she admitted the family “already knew” when Gwendlyn came out. She wasn’t exactly stunned.

“Gwendlyn and Bea are now engaged. Bea’s cool, really, really, really sweet,” Christine said in a confessional of her own.

“But to see Gwendlyn’s eyes just light up around Bea and Gwendlyn is so comfortable around her. They’re just cute together. So cute, it’s always such a relief when your child finds their person.”

Christine Brown deserves props for getting away from Kody. (TLC)

The gathering also marked the first time Kody and Robyn Brown came face-to-face with Christine and David, which led to an awkward situation regarding… tattoos.

“I don’t have a problem with tattoos,” Kody told the camera at one point. “But I have a tattoo phobia.”

Christine disagreed, stating on air: “Kody hated tattoos. They physically repulsed him.”

Therefore, of course, Brown and Woolley — who got married in October 2023, three months after Gwendlyn and Beatriz’s nuptials — chose to get matching tattoos at the party, getting the Celtic symbol for new beginnings inked on themselves after fewer than two months of dating.

We love the pettiness.