Sophie Skelton & Richard Rankin: Are ‘Outlander’ Couple Dating IRL?

Is a certain Outlander couple dating IRL?

Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin have fans asking just that.

With one of the Outlander actors up for a role in a big, polarizing new project, her fanbase could increase.

And that means more eyes on her, her castmates, and her relationships. Here’s what we know:

Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton attend the Season 6 Premiere of STARZ “Outlander” at The Wolf Theater at the Television Academy on March 09, 2022. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

This ‘Outlander’ couple sure feels like they’re dating IRL

Almost since Season 1 of Outlander premiered a full decade ago, Brianna Fraser and Roger Wakefield have captivated audiences. (Brianna’s story began in Season 2, which is still most of the show’s history)

Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin have done an extraordinary job of bringing these characters to life. And their on-screen chemistry is off the charts!

In fact, they have such a good vibe — whether it’s on camera or at red carpet events — that fans are entirely reasonable for asking if this Outlander couple is dating IRL.

Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin attend Outlander Season 7 World Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival at OKX Theatre at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on June 09, 2023. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for STARZ)

Adding to it all is that Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin spend time together even when they’re not filming Outlander.

For years, fans have watched the cast hanging out. We don’t just mean between takes, but off set.

However, their chemistry as an on-screen Outlander couple is more a testament to their acting skills than a description of their IRL relationship.

Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin attend the “Outlander” Season six premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on February 24, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Starzplay)

Are ‘Outlander’ stars Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin dating IRL?

Sophie and Richard are not dating in real life. They are, however, very good friends.

In fact, Sophie recently gave an interview to Gold Derby to discuss (among other things) the widespread speculation about their off-screen bond.

And, of course, the fictional relationship between Brianna and Roger.

Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin attend the “Outlander” Season six premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on February 24, 2022. (Photo Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Starzplay)

“I think one thing I love about their relationship, what the show does so well,” Sophie said of their characters. She assessed: “Is show you two very different lead relationships.”

Sophie elaborated: “With Bree, they show a very flawed, very real version of relationships.”

She described relationships “where you can fall out, and you can have things go terribly, and you don’t always act tremendously well.”

Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton attend the Starz Premiere event for “Outlander” Season 5 at Hollywood Palladium on February 13, 2020. (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for STARZ)

Their friendship has real parallels

Sophie characterized: “it’s a very similar sort of relationship off-screen.” That almost sounds troubled! But not romantic.

“We bicker and we’re kind of like the brother and sister that get on each other’s nerves a lot of the time,” she admitted.

“But I think that’s great,” Sophie affirmed about her bond with her Outlander co-star. “Because I think that really seeps into the screen version where actually you can show that.”

In real life? Richard Rankin appears to be dating Sammie Russell, a fashion brand founder. We can’t say for sure — and we know even less about Sophie’s personal life.